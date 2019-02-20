Saudi Crown Prince Visit LIVE: Will Cooperate With India on All Fronts to Combat Terrorism, Says MBS

Saudi Crown Prince in India LIVE: Identifying terrorism as a common concern for Saudi Arabia and India, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has promised cooperation on all fronts, including intelligence-sharing, to combat terror. Delivering a joint press statement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the prince, or MBS as he is popularly known, said, “Extremism and terrorism are our common concerns. We would like to tell our friend India that we'll cooperate on all fronts, be it intelligence sharing. We'll work with everyone to ensure a brighter future for our upcoming generations.”
In the joint statement, PM Modi delivered a veiled warning to Pakistan over the Pulwama attack, saying both Saudi Arabia and India had agreed to ramp up pressure on countries that continue to harbour terrorist organisations.
"National interests v/s Modiji's 'hugplomacy' breaking protocol, grand welcome to those who pledged USD 20 billion to Pakistan and praised Pakistan's 'anti-terror' efforts. Is it our way of remembering martyrs of Pulwama?" Congress said.
Following PM Modi's statement at the joint press conference, Mohammed bin Salman says, "Terrorism and extremism is a common concern . We want to tell India that we will cooperate with them on intelligence sharing...not just with India but with our neighbours as well. We thank India for the positive role in this."
"The barbaric terror attack in Pulwama last week is a cruel symbol of the scourge spread over the world by this anti-humanitarian danger. In order to deal effectively with this threat, we agree that there is a need to increase all possible pressure on the countries supporting terrorism in any manner," Modi says in a veiled warning to Pakistan over the Pulwama terror attack. "Saudi and India are on the same page when it comes to maintaining regional peace and stability. We are also sure that it will be beneficial for both nations to strengthen our cooperation on maritime security, cyber security and counter terrorism," he further adds.The Prime Minister is addressing a joint press statement with the Saudi Crown Prince.
India-Saudi Issue Joint Press Statement| "We discussed all aspects of our bilateral ties today and have decided to take our relations to new heights," says PM Modi in his statement. Prior to the joint press statement, the two sides confirmed the signing of five Memorandum of Understanding agreements, in areas of investment, tourism, housing and information & broadcasting.
Two Sides Meet For Delegation-Level Talks| New Delhi is expected to highlight cross border terrorism and the support Islamabad is extending to terror groups carrying out attacks on India in the delegation level talks. The two sides are also likely to sign five MoUs/agreements in areas of investment, tourism, housing and information and broadcasting.
In effect, the trade between India and Pakistan stands at about $2 billion. But this figure is highly minuscule considering the size of both the economies.
The Prince's visit comes at a time when tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad over the Pulwama terror attack are high. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the region in Kashmir when an a suicide bomber belonging to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit, rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the convoy. India in their first action against their neighbouring country withdrew the 'Most Favoured Nation Status' (MFN) accorded to Pakistan under the World Trade Organisation's General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade framework.
The Congress remains miffed at the warm treatment being accorded to the Prince by Modi government. Referring to the joint statement brought out by Pakistan and Saudi Arabia after MBS' trip to Islamabad, Congress tweeted saying, "Adding insult to injury, the Joint Statement between @ImranKhanPTI & Mohammad Bin Salman failed to condemn the violence & instead praised Pakistan's 'anti-terror' efforts, thus undermining our demand for naming Masood Azhar a global terrorist".
Adding insult to injury, the Joint Statement between @ImranKhanPTI & Mohammad Bin Salman failed to condemn the violence & instead praised Pakistan's 'anti-terror' efforts, thus undermining our demand for naming Masood Azhar a global terrorist.
PM Modi and the Saudi Crown Prince will explore ways to further deepen strategic ties, in talks taking place in the backdrop of India's escalating tension with Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack.The two countries will issue a joint press statement following the delegation-level talks.
PM Modi Greets MBS Ahead of Delegation-level talks| Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is on his maiden visit to India, at Hyderabad House.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi broke protocol and went to visit the Prince at the airport. Ordinarily, the prime minister would send an official or a junior government minister. Earlier,on Sunday, upon the Crown Prince's arrival in Islamabad the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan not only went to receive him but also drove MBS to his house.
Cong Slams Modi For "Protocol-Breaking" Welcome | Opposition Congress party in a tweet slammed Prime Minister Modi's "protocol-breaking" welcome to the Prince, "By breaking protocol and welcoming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman with such abundance - only hours after he promised billions to Pakistan - PM Modi has shown the country, the martyrs and every soldier in India what he thinks of their service & sacrifice."
By breaking protocol and welcoming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman with such abundance - only hours after he promised billions to Pakistan - PM Modi has shown the country, the martyrs and every soldier in India what he thinks of their service & sacrifice.
After talks with Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India and Saudi Arabia will release a joint press statement at 1.15 pm where the issue of 'cross-border' terrorism is likely to be brought up.
Sushma Swaraj Calls Upon MBS | External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the Saudi Crown Prince. According to the foreign ministry spokesperson, the leaders discussed "adding momentum to strategic dimension of in various fields - from trade & investment to defence & security, and regional cooperation".
EAM @SushmaSwaraj called on HRH Crown Prince of #SaudiArabia Mohammed Bin Salman. Discussed adding momentum to strategic dimension of our relationship in various fields - from trade & investment to defence & security, and regional cooperation.
On the first leg of his Asia tour, the prince had signed a slew of investment agreements worth USD 20 billion with Islamabad which will provide a welcome relief to cash-strapped Pakistan. Seven agreements, including MoUs in power, petrochemical and mining sectors were signed between the two countries. It is expected that the Prince's talks with India today will also focus on the energy sector and infrastructure as New Delhi is expecting the crown prince to announce an initial investment in its National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.
Following his reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Prince is expected to meet with Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. According to the Secretary of Economic Affairs in the MEA, T S Tirumurti, India and Saudi Arabia are likely to sign five agreements in areas of investment, tourism, housing and information and broadcasting during the Saudi leader's visit. "We are confident that this visit will open a new chapter in India-Saudi bilateral relationship," PTI quoted him as saying on Tuesday.
The former ambassador was of the view that it was time for both countries to work together in Afghanistan. He also suggested that India should take on the role of trying to bridge the gap between Iran and Saudi.
Ahead of the Saudi Prince's visit to India, former ambassador the Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad told News18 that it was time for both the countries to talk of regional security. "We should not see this visit in the context of the recent development in Pulwama. We have a very substantial relationship with the kingdom that goes back several centuries. It is a very substantial and mutually important relationship. This relationship has very important energy and economic aspects," he said.
The Saudi prince's maiden visit to India comes after Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation during the bilateral meeting between the two countries on the sidelines of G20 summit in Argentina in November last year. "Today we want to be sure that this relation is maintained and improved for the sake of both countries. With the leadership of the President and the PM, I am sure we can create good things for Saudi Arabia and India," MBS said in his first press statement on the visit.
India-Saudi Relations in Our DNA | After a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Saudi Crown prince in his first press statement says, "Relations between India and Saudi Peninsula is in our DNA."
Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
Delhi: Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.
MBS at Rashtrapati Bhawan| The Saudi Crown Prince, popularly known as MBS, arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan for a ceremonial welcome. PM Narendra Modi will then hold bilateral talks with the Prince following which he will host a lunch in his honour at the Hyderabad House. President Ram Nath Kovind will also be hosting an official banquet for the visiting dignitaries. Prince is accompanied by a high-level official team as well as a large business delegation.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday described the Pulwama terror attack carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad group as a "horrible situation", and added that "it would be wonderful if they (India and Pakistan) get along". In a separate statement, the state department deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino expressed "strong support" for India and asked Pakistan to "punish anyone responsible" for the February 14 attack.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon his arrival in India. MBS was treated to a colourful welcome, including Punjabi drumming, at the airport.
On The Agenda | The crown prince and the prime minister will lead bilateral talks today before they are due to issue a statement and announce agreements. Before the Pulwama attack, the agenda for the crown prince's visit had been dominated by oil and other key investment decisions. Saudi Arabia currently supplies about 20 per cent of India's crude oil and wants to definitively push aside arch-rival Iran as a source. Modi has also wooed Saudi investment in recent years for flagship infrastructure programmes. Prince Mohammed is to leave India late Wednesday and is expected to spend two days in China.
The joint statement on terrorism this time around will have to be stronger than the one in 2016 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman's father King Salman in Riyadh.
Pakistan PM Imran Khan's excuse on Pulwama| Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said his country will retaliate if India launches military strikes in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.“Don’t think that Pakistan might not retaliate. We will retaliate if India attacks. Starting a war is easy and it can be done by humans. But only God knows how wars end,” Khan said in a televised speech. The Prime Minister also accused India of playing judge and jury and said that New Delhi had blamed the attack on Islamabad “without any proof”.
Saudi Crown Prince Arrives in India | The Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman landed in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a hug. The prince's visit comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan countries over the Pulwama terror attack, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. Before coming to India, the Crown Prince was in Islamabad on the first leg of his South Asia tour where he signed five MoUs worth 20 billion USD.
The latest showdown between the nuclear-armed neighbours, which is causing mounting international concern, is expected to figure prominently in Prince Mohammed's talks with Modi. "Our objective is to try to de-escalate tensions between the two countries, neighbouring countries, and to see if there is a path forward to resolving those differences peacefully," Saudi minister of state Adel al-Jubeir had said in Islamabad on Monday.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan offered on Tuesday to investigate the attack if India provided proof of its involvement — but said his country would retaliate if attacked. India rebuffed Khan's comments and called in turn for "credible and visible action" to rein in militants. Washington threw its weight behind India Tuesday, pressing Pakistan to punish those behind the Pulwama attack.
"We have been in close communication with the government of India to express not only our condolences but our strong support for India as it confronts this terrorism," deputy US State Department spokesman Robert Palladino told reporters. "We urge Pakistan to fully cooperate with the investigation into the attack and to punish anyone responsible."
Before the attack, the agenda for the crown prince's visit had been dominated by oil and other key investment decisions.
Saudi Arabia currently supplies about 20 percent of India's crude oil and wants to definitively push aside arch-rival Iran as a source.
Iran at one stage last year overtook Saudi Arabia among India's suppliers but US sanctions since have severely hit the Islamic Republic's oil business.
Modi has also wooed Saudi investment in recent years for flagship infrastructure programmes. "I think even in the backdrop of this attack, the economic ties — which are beneficial to both the countries — will remain the focus of the meetings," Kabir Taneja, associate fellow with Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank, told AFP.
"India and Saudi Arabia know what they want from each other: India will be looking for a leverage on oil pricing while Saudi Arabia, which is trying to diversify its economy, is looking at access to rising India's market," he added.
Taneja said India would aim to use these closer economic ties to push for Saudi Arabia's "unconditional support" regarding Pakistan.
The crown prince is on a three-country Asian tour as the kingdom seeks to recover its reputation after last year's murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Prince Mohammed was treated to a colourful welcome, including Punjabi drumming, at the airport with Modi before the two leaders sped off in a convoy.
The crown prince and the prime minister will lead bilateral talks Wednesday, before they are due to issue a statement and announce agreements.
Prince Mohammed is to leave India late Wednesday and is expected to spend two days in China.
Analysts have said the tour is part of a pivot to rising Asia as a growing oil market and a retort to the West where the crown prince has faced harsh criticism over the Khashoggi affair.