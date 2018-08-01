Saudi Has Deported Bangladeshis, Pakistanis, But in India We Only Do 'Halla': Ram Madhav on NRC Row

As the debate over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) simmers across political circles in the country and has caused some very serious worries among the Assamese population, BJP General Secretary, who is also in charge of the party affairs in northeast, speaks to CNN-News18'son the party’s strategy in dealing with the mammoth issue at hand ahead of the 2019 elections.Let me correct the idea, no street battles are happening in Assam. Although most irresponsible politicians like Mamata Banerjee are trying their best to provoke violence. She even tried to send her MPs to Assam to provoke the people there. Otherwise, Assam government has taken enough measures to ensure that there are no disturbances.You must remember that this whole exercise was done under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court, so there was no hurry at all. If it all there was any hurry, it was because the Supreme Court was pushing for a certain deadline. The government almost took two full years to complete the exercise. There were 3.29 crores application claiming citizenship. They had to be scrutinised and it was a massive exercise involving 40-45,000 state government employees. The result is that today, we have 2.9 crores citizens proving their citizenship through available documents. About the remaining 40 lakh, nobody has said, including the Home Minister that they will be declared foreigners. There will be some who could not have produced any of the documents or they could not be verified properly. It is a long process.If he is an Indian citizen and an MLA, he can submit his documents for correction and he’ll be cleared. So that is why I am saying that there is no need to panic. No Indian citizen will be left out. Any number of Indian citizens who couldn’t find their names in the final draft can get it amended in two months’ time.We are proud of each and every soldier of India, so no Indian citizen needs to worry that his name is going to be dropped out of the final list. I am taking full responsibility that no single citizen of India will be left out.Those who will be left out after the publication of actual NRC list are deemed to be foreigners in our country. They have the option to challenge this premise or they can go to the foreigner’s tribunal. About 78 of these tribunals are already there in Assam and the government is contemplating to open more by looking at the numbers. So these people will still be left with an option.Obviously. It depends on the number of claims. The cases have to be verified. Once the process is over, three months after that, I am assuming the final list will come out and after that the tribunal will be available for them.Those who are left out will technically be deemed as foreigners. They will have access to the foreigner’s tribunal. There is also the option to access the refugees’ provision in our country. India has always had provisions for refugees who get prosecuted, who come to India for different reasons. More than 100,000 Tamil refugees live in Tamil Naidu, those who came to India as a refugee during that crisis in Sri Lanka. So don’t jump to conclusions that from day after tomorrow, deportations will begin.Which country will tolerate foreigners who are living illegally? Saudi Arabia has deported Bangladeshis, Pakistanis. 3.5 million illegal citizens have been identified by the Saudi government, who wants to deport all of them. In India, we are creating such ‘halla’ about foreigners living illegally in the country.We have to cross many bridges before we reach Bangladesh. But I would also want to humbly remind Bangladesh that today Bangladesh itself is facing a huge issue of illegal migration. Over 500,000 Rohingyas are living in refugee camps in Bangladesh. We are giving them aid to manage their refugee crisis. So Bangladesh knows what actually the problem is.The diplomatic aspect will be handed carefully by the foreign ministry and other responsible officials in the government. But why did we reach at this position in the first place? France, Germany and Italy are closing down their ports for illegal immigrants but we have left them open for decades for illegal immigrants to enter the country. This sin that was committed by the government after Independence and has resulted in this situation. At least today, we are trying to secure the fundamental rights of our citizens.We are worried about the fate of our children, citizens of the country. Those who are non-citizens, those who are residing illegally in this country will be dealt with after the final list.No country should ideally allow any foreign citizens on its soil. America is trying to build a wall across its border with Mexico. It happens everywhere. But the magnitude of this problem is so big that we will have to think how to go about it. I do not have any immediate answers.If it is a covert attempt, you can blame it on Rajiv Gandhi who agreed to it in 1985. 1951 is the cutoff year for citizenship in India. There are 3 other types of acquiring citizenship. In Assam’s case, we have accepted 1971 as the cut off year. We have allowed all of them in between 1951-1971 to become citizens, at least in Assam. That agreement was signed by Rajiv Gandhi in 1985, so who should be blamed? I am saying that it was genuine step taken by Rajiv Gandhi and at that time also, his demand was just like rest of the country, 1951 should also be the cut off year for Assam. Yet in their own wisdom, they decided the time 1971. After 1971, if there are illegal immigrants in this country we will have to deal with them.Assam has agitated against the illegal immigrants. In 1985, the agreement was signed. But why did we allow people to come in till 1971? Because there was a huge problem of persecution in the East Pakistan. Until 1971, it was East Pakistan. There was problem of persecution against the minorities. A large number of Bangladeshi Buddhists, Hindus, Christians and other minorities were fleeing to India in large number and with them came a lot of Bangladeshi Muslim too. So that is why we gave a 20-year grace period for Assam, because refugees are there. Refugees who came after 1971. It is the responsibility of the Indian government to take care of those refugees.She is the most opportunistic politician in the country today. It was she who stood up in the Lok Sabha in 2005 and threw her shawl at the Speaker and shouted that the Left government in Bengal was allowing illegal immigrants from Bangladesh into Bengal to convert them into vote banks. Today, she is making the very same argument in favour of infiltrators.Let Mamata and all those who are crying about a political conspiracy behind the timing ask Justice Ranjan Gogoi as he was the one who gave the timeline for this whole process. If they see Supreme Court as a constituent of BJP, that will only help these politicians. As I said, this whole process was undertaken by the Registrar General of India (RGI) under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court. The Assam government in fact, wanted more time for completing the process and the Supreme Court came heavily down on the government and said if you are so incapable of completing the process, you tell us we, will do something else. So we did it under their guidance and it is a good thing that this has happened.We are not the choosers of the governments in our neighbour countries. They have chosen Imran Khan as the PM. We always expect the government of Pakistan to be friendly, not only to the interest of India, but also the entire region.We have dealt with Nawaz Sharif succeeded by Musharraf and we have dealt with democrats. That is why I said you cannot choose your neighbours, you have to learn to live with them. We know how to secure our interests. Let us hope Imran Khan understands the gravity of the situation and helps restoring peace in the region.That only the Prime Minister and Home Minister will be able to answer. As far as I know the tenure of the Governor will end soon and hopefully a new Governor will be appointed.We opted to come out of alliance because we thought there was a need of a Centre-monitored government in Kashmir, so we opted for the Governor’s rule. We see it to have the desired impact in Kashmir. I think the Valley has suddenly become more peaceful except for terrorism incidents, you don’t see any unrest in the Valley. So we are in favour of the Governor’s rule for some more time.That is utterly baseless. You can’t manage your own household and you blame the neighbour for the plight for your own people. Having said that, we at individual levels, have good relations. We have left the government in Kashmir but we have not left Kashmir. People of Kashmir are dear to us. We will continue to work for the welfare and well-being of the people of Kashmir. But all these conspiracy arguments are baseless.From our side, we are up for a continued Governor’s rule in Kashmir. Who knows what will happen after that. Let’s wait and see.I don’t want to see any differentiation between any BJP or non-BJP states. Lynching is a horrible crime and whoever does it must be punished. Law should go after such elements and no other reasons or justifications should be given for mobs taking the law into their hands. It is the duty of government, especially state governments to maintain law and order. But I have to tell you, lynching has happened in all states, not BJP-ruled states in particular. Lynching is bad, let us put an end to it. No justification, no reason if someone is putting an end to life of someone, it is not permitted in the law.No amount of reasoning could defend such crime.That is why I have said that there are many bridges to cross, then we will plan it. If only we would have shown such sympathy towards the people of the state who are suffering because of these illegal migrants. Their land, livelihood, jobs are being taken away. We don’t have concerns for any of that. They are facing cultural, demographic problems because of this section.