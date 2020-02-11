Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Saurabh Bharadwaj (सौरभ भारद्वाज) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Greater Kailash seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Saurabh Bharadwaj has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Saurabh Bharadwaj
Saurabh Bharadwaj is the current MLA from the Greater Kailash constituency in the Delhi State Assembly and was a former cabinet minister in the first AAP government in 2013. A computer Science Engineer from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University in 2003, he worked with Johnson Controls providing his expertise in microchips and coding. Bharadwaj defeated incumbent MLA BJP’s Ajay Kumar Malhotra in the 2013 Assembly elections, launching himself into Delhi politics. Bhardwaj shot to fame on 9 May, when he claimed to hack a look-alike machine similar to EVM (Electronic voting machine) allegedly used by the Election Commission.
Saurabh Bharadwaj is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Greater Kailash constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: MLA and Software Consultant. Saurabh Bharadwaj's educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 40 years old.
- 2020 Results
His total declared assets are Rs. 1.1 crore which includes Rs. 33.7 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 76 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 4.3 lakh of which Rs. 4.3 lakh is self income. Saurabh Bharadwaj's has total liabilities of Rs. 4.6 lakh.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Greater Kailash are: Rajbir Singh (BSP), Shikha Roy (BJP), Shkhbir Singh Panwar (INC), Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP), Shobha Dhar (PBI), Rajiv Gupta (IND), Lukman Khan (IND).
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Saurabh Bharadwaj (AAP) in 2020 Greater Kailash elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Gauri Khan and Squad Have a Blast at Birthday Bash in Jaisalmer
- Twitter Celebrates after Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars
- Portrait of Lord Ram Made with 2 Lakh Diyas Sets a New World Record
- Adam Gilchrist Smoking Brett Lee for a Clean Six Has Brought Back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone