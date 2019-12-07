Take the pledge to vote

'Savage Taliban-style Justice' Will Make Courts Irrelevant, Says Kapil Sibal on Telangana Encounter

Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal's comments came a day after police killed the four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case in an encounter.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at those hailing the Telangana encounter, saying the "savage Taliban-style justice" will make courts irrelevant.

All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old Hyderabad woman veterinarian last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police near Hyderabad on Friday morning, police said.

"To the cheerleaders of: Telangana Encounter. Blood lust vs due process. The savage Taliban-style justice vs the civilised...will make courts irrelevant," Sibal said in a tweet.

The gang rape-and-murder triggered a nationwide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators.

The state government had ordered setting up of a special court (fast track) to expedite the trial.

