Savarkar was 'Patron' of Gandhi's Assassination, Wasn't Pronounced Innocent by Court, Says Tushar Gandhi
Tushar Gandhi said that people need to understand the real objective and conspiracy behind Bapu's murder, at a time when the patron of his murder is being considered for Bharat Ratna.
Tushar Gandhi said Savarkar was the "patron" of the Mahatma's assassination.
Mumbai: Slamming the Maharashtra BJP's proposal to seek Bharat Ratna for Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Tushar Gandhi, great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said on Friday that Savarkar was the "patron" of the Mahatma's assassination.
Savarkar, who faced trial in the Gandhi assassination case but was acquitted, had not been pronounced innocent by the court, he claimed.
"I think it is important that we understand the real objective and conspiracy behind Bapu's murder, at a time when the patron of his murder is being considered for Bharat Ratna," Tushar Gandhi said, speaking to reporters here.
While acquitting Savarkar in the case, the court had stated that "enough evidence was not presented before it to prove Savarkar's guilt beyond doubt", he said.
"...we must remember this while the Sanghis (those affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) contemplate giving him the highest civilian award," Tushar Gandhi said.
"Savarkar may have been acquitted in the case, but the court did not pronounce him innocent," he added. In its manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly elections, the state BJP had promised to demand Bharat Ratna for Savarkar.
