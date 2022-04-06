Save Soil Movement: Sadhguru Calls for Action Against 'Crime Against Humanity' in Address to UN

Raising awareness of the importance of soil for food security, Isha Founder and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Wednesday said the food consumed today belongs to the “unborn child" as the world is likely to plunge into severe global food crisis over the next few decades. a

Raising awareness of the Save Soil movement at the United Nations in Geneva, Sadhguru at a panel with world leaders, stressed the importance of people’s vote and voice in a democracy where “a government is elected to fulfil the people’s mandate.” Unless the people explicitly state that they want their leaders to invest in long-term well-being of the nation, elected governments cannot act, he explained.

Terming the impeding global food crisis a “crime against humanity,” he said the food we are eating today belongs to the unborn child. “We need to absolve ourselves of this."

He shared the panel with Director General of the UN Office, Nadia Isler, Assistant Director General World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Naoko Yamamoto, and Deputy Director General for Programmes at the International Union for Conservation of Nature Stewart Maginnis. The leaders expressed unanimous support and praise for the timeliness of the movement and a consensual need for collective action to restore and protect soil by instituting soil-friendly practices. They also expressed resonant concern for food security, climate change, and geographical vulnerability.

Advertisement

Ambassador of Permanent Mission of India to Geneva, Indra Mani Pandey in her opening address, expressed his delight at seeing the campaign receive global support to reverse global soil degradation.

Director General of the UN Office, Nadia Isler said, “We now live more than ever in interconnected and fast changing environments. The challenges we face are deeply intertwined and require mobilization on many different levels." She laid emphasis on community engagement in policies and actions at all levels.

WHO Assistant Director General Naoko Yamamoto said there is a critical need of healthy soil for food security, nutrition and the prevention of non-communicable diseases. IUCN Chief Stewart Maginnis said described the Save Soil movement as a message of urgency, hope and ultimately one of love.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.