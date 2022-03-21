Save Soil Movement: Sadhguru Kicks Off 100-Day Motorcycle Journey From London

Sadhguru, founder, Isha Foundation, on Monday afternoon kick started the Save Soil Journey from London’s Trafalgar Square amidst a teeming crowd of onlookers. People gathered at the Square to offer him their best wishes before he hit the road on the arduous 100-day motorcycle journey. The Square throbbed to the tune of the Soil Song as the audience created a wave of swaying arms. A 7-year-old girl flagged off the 30,000 kilometre, 27 nation, 3 continent long-journey.

In a recent address to UK Parliamentarians, Sadhguru ardently voiced the importance of a girl child in this movement as a way of transcending social divisions of nationality, race, religion and caste, and creed. “When they see a child, a girl child,” he said, “I believe people’s hearts will become little more tender.” He urged women to take up the movement, speaking of the critical role they play because of the greater concern they have for future generations. “If you want to say ‘I love you’ to your child, you must just say ‘Save Soil’ because it is a more committed way of saying ‘I love you.’

Advertisement

To the crowd at the largest public event held in London on Sunday at ExCeL, Sadhguru said about the Journey, in a heartfelt address, “In case I don’t make it, you must take it up. Let’s make it happen.”

Passing through the UK, Europe, the Middle East and India, Sadhguru will visit 27 nations over the next few months, where he will engage with world leaders, the media and leading experts across the globe to emphasize the urgent need for concerted action to Save Soil.

According to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), over 90% of the earth’s soil could become degraded by 2050 leading to catastrophic crises worldwide including food and water shortages, droughts and famines, adverse climate changes, mass migrations and unprecedented rates of species extinction. This ‘soil extinction’ is the gravest threat to Humanity right now, as our planet is losing the ability to grow food because of rapid soil degradation.

ALSO READ: Save Soil Movement: Sadhguru Leaves Isha Yoga Center to Begin 30,000-km Lone Motorcycle Journey from UK

The Save Soil Movement seeks to activate and demonstrate citizen support across nations, and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation. To enable this, the Movement will aim to reach 3.5 billion people - 60% of the world’s electorate.

In the past week, six Caribbean nations took the historic first step of signing memorandums of understanding with Conscious Planet, in an expression of impassioned commitment to the Save Soil movement.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.