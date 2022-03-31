Save the Soil | Watch Sadhguru's Journey So Far From the Carribean Islands to London

After spreading the ‘Save Soil’ movement message in the Caribbean islands, Sadhguru has begun the European leg of the 30,000 km journey.

“The power of the movement to bring people together is on full display as people from all sections of society stand up in support - influential media personalities like Trever Noah and Joe Rogan, The Law Society, UK Parliamentarians, The Embassy of Nepal, and even little children and lively youth," said the Isha Foundation, sharing a video of the Save Soil journey so far.

Save Soil is a global movement founded by Sadhguru, with which the Isha Foundation aims to address the soil crisis “by bringing people from all over the world together to advocate for soil health and to support leaders from all nations in instituting national policies and actions to increase the organic content of cultivable soil".

Earlier, Sadhguru’s also appealed for practice of the Save Soil movement at the Excel London.

According to Isha Foundation, Sadhguru will travel over 30,000 kilometres across 24 nations on a motorcycle to “demonstrate the support of over 3.5 billion people".

The ride, beginning in London, will end in the Cauvery basin in South India, “where Sadhguru’s Cauvery Calling project has so far enabled 125,000 farmers to plant 62 million trees to revitalise soil and replenish the river Cauvery’s depleting waters", says the Isha Foundation.

“When a large number of citizens participate, ecological issues become election issues, ensuring that governments adopt policies and set budgets for long-term implementation of ecological solutions," says the initiative’s outreach page.

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), established in 1994, is the only legally binding international agreement linking environment and development to sustainable land management. UNCCD is an important partner of the Save Soil movement, collaborating in a variety of areas such as scientific knowledge, communications, and outreach, according to the Isha Foundation.

