Saving NRC Documents, Prime Concern Among Those Affected Due to Devastating Floods in Assam

Though flood water in Nischianta Lane at Gunamani Road of Tarapur, Silchar has receded considerably however the concerns of the residents of the locality have not lessened. Water which rose beyond 9 feet submerging almost all the ground floors and Assam-type houses in the south Assam city where floods impacted over 3.5 lakh population, now has left behind a heap of mud and slush covering all valuables in this house. For Minu Bhadra, her worries are much more serious than cleaning the house and the household objects which now are either half destroyed after being under water for over eighteen days or beyond use at all. She is more scared of losing the documents that prove her identity as an Indian or simply her NRC (National Register of Citizenship) papers.

On the 6th of July, Minu a housewife was busy drying up heaps of papers in the sun to ensure that this time she can place them even more safely.

“I have never witnessed such a flood ever in my life. We couldn’t save anything. The doors, windows, and beds everything were swept away by the flood water. The only thing which I could save is this special file which has all the required documents and papers related to our NRC) risking my life. The only purpose to ensure that these papers were safe is that without these the authorities might mark us as Bangladeshi. I stayed with the papers on the terrace of a two-storeyed building” expressed Minu Bhadra in her fifties.

The arduous task of moving places to provide the required documents to authenticate oneself as a citizen of India and a resident of Assam on or before March 25th, 1971, which these people had to go through and in many instances several times was one prime reason that the deluged preferred to protect the papers from the rising water than their dear belongings. One requires two sets of documents in NRC verification. One set to establish their ancestors’ presence before the cut-off date and the other to trace their lineage to these ancestors. Though many of these documents are issued by the government and are available on government websites, people however want to hold on to physical copies because of a sense of fear. In Assam, documents are more precious than the physical presence of a person. In courts, in tribunals, it counts for little what you say, or that you are standing there. Only the papers count.

70 year old Ranu Bala Bhadra who has seen the 1986 floods says, that this one which inundated 90% of her city was graver. The frail lady had to be evacuated as her house was almost ravaged by the flood which hit the city on the 19th of June at midnight.

“I could not save anything in the flood. I moved out of the surging water with the saree I was wearing. I could however save my NRC document and papers or else who knows shall I be shunted to Bangladesh” says Rany Bala Bhadra with the NRC paper in her hand.

In 2019 when officials were in the final stages of hearing claims and objections for citizenship, floods had stuck Assam, and flood rescue workers struggled to evacuate people from their homes as they refused to leave without their documents. In the 2019 flood, people were ready to leave everything but not their NRC files.

Meanwhile the CID probe into an alleged act of sabotage in Assam’s Cachar district that led to the rain-fed Barak river swamping Silchar through a cut in a dyke, leaving almost the entire town flooded since June 20. Four residents of the district – Kabul Khan, Mithu Hussain Laskar, Nazir Hussain Laskar, and Ripon Khan – were arrested over the weekend for their alleged involvement in causing the breach in the dyke. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier mentioned that the Silchar floods are a Man-made ones.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.