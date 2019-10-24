Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Savner Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सावनेर, Saoner): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Savner (सावनेर, Saoner) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 6:56 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
-
-
-

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Savner Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सावनेर, Saoner): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Savner (सावनेर, Saoner) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

49. Savner ( ( Saoner) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Nagpur district of Maharashtra and is part of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.43% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.23%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.39%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,10,871 eligible electors, of which 1,60,281 were male, 1,50,590 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 290 service voters had also registered to vote.

Savner Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSP
--
--
Sanchayata Sudesh Patil
BMKP
--
--
Vijay Pandhari Rajurkar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Rajeev Bhaskarrao Potdar
VBA
--
--
Pramod Vyankatrao Bagade
IND
--
--
Bhimrao Raghobaji Nikose
IND
--
--
Gajanan Madhukar Bhingare
INC
--
--
Kedar Sunil Chhatrapal
SWBP
--
--
Arun Tejarao Kedar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,70,185 eligible electors, of which 1,42,586 were male, 1,27,595 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 290 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,48,489.

Savner has an elector sex ratio of 939.54.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kedar Sunil Chhatrapal of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 9209 votes which was 4.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.29% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kedar Sunil Chhatrapal of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3472 votes which was 1.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.1% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 49. Savner Assembly segment of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency. Ramtek Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.25%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.17%, while it was 70.45 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.92%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 364 polling stations in 49. Savner constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 347.

Extent: 49. Savner constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Kalameshwar Tehsil, Savner Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Savner is: 21.3618 78.904.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Savner results.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram