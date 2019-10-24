Savner Election Results 2019 Live Updates (सावनेर, Saoner): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

49. Savner ( ( Saoner) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Nagpur district of Maharashtra and is part of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.43% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.23%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.39%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,10,871 eligible electors, of which 1,60,281 were male, 1,50,590 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 290 service voters had also registered to vote.

Savner Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSP -- -- Sanchayata Sudesh Patil BMKP -- -- Vijay Pandhari Rajurkar NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Rajeev Bhaskarrao Potdar VBA -- -- Pramod Vyankatrao Bagade IND -- -- Bhimrao Raghobaji Nikose IND -- -- Gajanan Madhukar Bhingare INC -- -- Kedar Sunil Chhatrapal SWBP -- -- Arun Tejarao Kedar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,70,185 eligible electors, of which 1,42,586 were male, 1,27,595 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 290 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,48,489.

Savner has an elector sex ratio of 939.54.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kedar Sunil Chhatrapal of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 9209 votes which was 4.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.29% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kedar Sunil Chhatrapal of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3472 votes which was 1.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.1% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 49. Savner Assembly segment of Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency. Ramtek Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 66.25%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.17%, while it was 70.45 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.92%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 364 polling stations in 49. Savner constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 347.

Extent: 49. Savner constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagpur district of Maharashtra: Kalameshwar Tehsil, Savner Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Savner is: 21.3618 78.904.

