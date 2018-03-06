English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Say Hello to RIVA - The Millennial Way
RIVA is a 24 hours AI-powered chat service which helps customers with all general insurance queries.
With the change in the technologies, general insurance is now being able to give personalized service to its clients via chatbots like RIVA.
Millennials are bringing major improvements in various sectors and elevating their lifestyles. These are the fiercely independent generation that lives and thrive through digital media. Being a millennial myself, I believe I am no different. While my father bought his first car when he was 50, I’ve already got a car as a 28-year-old, which completes a year in a few days! When going through my car insurance papers, I realized that the insurance was due for renewal soon. The idea of getting the renewal troubled me and I put it on hold. Truth be told, I was pretty unaware as to how to get one and didn’t want to go through the hassle of calling an insurance company.
Then, while skimming through my Facebook, I stumbled across RIVA’s video that spoke about resolving all general insurance queries through Facebook Messenger. My curiosity was spiked and I initiated a chat instantly. Little did I know, that through the course of this conversation I’ll manage to renew my car insurance policy. It was as simple as talking to a friend and I was extremely impressed.
So what is RIVA and how did it help me? Well, RIVA is a 24 hours AI-powered chat service which helps customers with all general insurance queries. It helps with intimating a claim or buying / renewing your policies, checking claim status or any other service requests with just a click. Isn’t that simple? No more fussing about making the call to the insurance company. In fact, they will call you in case you need further assistance.
During my chat with RIVA, I was required to just give my car registration number to get an instant quote. I received the best quote for my car insurance in seconds, after which I was taken to payment getaway. Various payments options like Net Banking, E-wallets, UPI & Credit/Debit Card were provided. I chose to pay by UPI. Once payment was done, I received the policy number and the documents instantly. And just like that, I had renewed my car policy!
Most of us will agree that we are guilty of being hooked to social media and by far this is the perfect way of being helped in a way that we totally understand; hassle less, convenient and so easy!
Worrying about insurance policy renewals or getting another policy is no more a daunting task as it originally seemed like. Especially after availing this simple, fast and dependable service, I feel the need to share this with everyone who might feel burdened by various policy requirements.
With the change in the technologies, general insurance is now being able to give personalized service to its clients via chatbots like RIVA. Companies like Reliance General Insurance is making it its sole motive to put the customer first and helping us to live smart.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and News18 doesn't hold any responsibility for the content
