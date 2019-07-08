Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Say No to Saffron This July': Tourists Visiting Mussoorie, Please Check

Dehradun SSP said that the move has been taken to check 'hooligans', who often reach Mussoorie sporting saffron during Kanwar season.

Anupam Trivedi | News18

Updated:July 8, 2019, 8:54 PM IST
'Say No to Saffron This July': Tourists Visiting Mussoorie, Please Check
Kanwariyas carrying holy water of river Ganga to offer Lord Shiva (Image: PTI)
Dehradun: Beware of the colour of your dress if you are planning a trip to the celebrated hill resort Mussoorie anytime soon. Saffron is not welcome in Mussoorie and if you dare to sport saffron, chances are police might not permit you to enter the British-era town.

Thanks to upcoming Kanwar Yatra, police have taken the step to prevent anyone in Mussoorie wearing saffron.

Dehradun's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nivedita Kukreti said the step has been taken to check "hooligans", who often reach Mussoorie sporting saffron during Kanwar season.

"To ensure no saffron-clad enters Mussoorie, five check points have been planned that will be equipped with CCTV cameras to keep a close eye on every movement," the SSP told News18, adding that one should wear dresses other than saffron to avoid confusion.

The annual kanwar yatra is beginning from July 17. Police are expecting the numbers of pilgrims to cross 300 million-mark in Uttarakhand. Every year Kanwar pilgrims are those who come on foot or by vehicle to collect Ganga jal during the ‘Savan’ (monsoon) month from Haridwar. The pilgrims also collect water from Rishikesh and even Gangotri – the origins of river Ganga. Pilgrims offer the holy water to Shiva idol back in their hometowns.

During the yatra, several pilgrims cross over to Dehradun and Mussoorie with vehicles playing high decibel music. In the past, there have been instances when saffron-clad Kanwars held alterations with the locals.

Last week an inter-state police official meet was held in Dehradun in which measures were discussed to conduct Kanwar yatra peacefully. Handling Kanwar yatra remains a challenge for police as it turns into a mass sea of people by the end of July. Uttarakhand director general of police Anil Raturi had said that no baseball bats, sticks and loud DJ will be allowed during the yatra season.

Read full article
Live TV

Photogallery

