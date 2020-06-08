Say No to Virus for 2 Hrs with 10 ml for 30 Seconds: A Mouthwash That Can Help Prevent Transmission of Covid-19

A new study published by Korea University College of Medicine in the Journal of Korean Medical Science found that chlorhexidine mouthwash can prevent spread of Covid-19.

ICPA Health Products Ltd, one of the leading Indian manufacturers in the oral healthcare segment with an internatioal presence in over 35 countries, is manufacturing such mouthwashes.​

The study concluded that the viral load in the saliva decreased transiently for two hours after using the chlorhexidine mouthwash, but it increased again two to four hours after using the mouthwash.

The authors suggested that chlorhexidine mouthwash might be beneficial for the control of SARS-CoV-2 transmission in both the community and hospital setting.

The study shows that the SARS-CoV-2 viral load was consistently high in the saliva. Owing to this high viral load in the saliva, SARS-CoV-2 might be transmitted to other people during a conversation.

Therefore, the study says that it's very critical that protocols are developed that ensure the prevention of virus spread in both community and hospital settings.

Based on the study, the authors recommend the use of 10 ml of 0.2 per cent chlorhexidine mouthwash for 30 seconds to reduce the viral load in the saliva for two hours, thereby reducing the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

The study suggests that Dermatology, ENT, Ophthalmology, General Practice, Dental clinics and many more can ask their patients to gargle with Chlorhexidine mouthwash before entering the clinics that will give them a safety period of two hours in which they can complete their appointments. Dentists being the highest risk group may use the mouthwash even more frequently (every 15 -30 min) to keep the risk consistently low.

Suspected individuals or travelers coming from red zones and containment zones and put in home quarantine can be given CHX mouthwash at every 2 hours to prevent spread at home & housing complexes.

Working people from the family going out every day to work can also make use of the mouthwash. Many patients admitted in the hospitals may be asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers. To prevent the disease transmission within the hospitals, Chlorhexidine mouthwash at every 2-hour interval may be needed.

Domestic flights of up to 2 hour duration may also have passengers rinse and gargle before getting into the flight. Since flights are closed environments, this additional measure can be of great help, says the study.