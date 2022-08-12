'Say This with Folded Hands…': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Ambitions for PM Post

Just days after his latest U-turn in Bihar by joining hands with the RJD to form a new government in Bihar, Nitish Kumar has now reacted to reports of him being considered a PM face, strongly dismissing such claims and even laughing off the question, urging reporters to keep him out of such rumours.

“I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts. My job is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see to that all the opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good for the country,” the Bihar Chief Minister told ANI when asked about the ‘Nitish for PM’ speculations.

#WATCH | "I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts…My work is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good..," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar when asked that he is being seen as a PM face pic.twitter.com/3yYnOPMT3c — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

The rumours began earlier this week after a dramatic announcement by the Bihar Chief Minister to dump the BJP in Bihar after months of turbulence between the two parties. His decision to leave the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance was immediately viewed as an easy for Nitish Kumar to become the opposition’s prime ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

His own party leaders echoed this, claiming that now is the time for Nitish to run for the PM post against Narendra Modi, as said by Upendra Kushwaha in a tweet. Kushwaha is the national parliamentary board president of the party.

ALSO READ: Jumping NDA Ship Was Easy for Nitish Kumar, But Building Anti-Modi Armada Would be Difficult

But poll strategists think otherwise. Some say while Nitish had a good chance to pursue his PM aspirations between 2013 and 2017, 2022 is going to be a different ball game for him, particularly after his latest U-turn.

After taking oath as the Bihar Chief Minister for the eight time earlier this week, Nitish Kumar attacked PM Modi over the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and said “He won in 2014, but will he in 2024?” while once again dodging claims about his ambitions for the top post.

Meanwhile, his Deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is in Delhi and is set to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi later today.

ALSO READ: Can Nitish Kumar Become Oppn’s PM Face in 2024, Or Has The ‘Master of U-turns’ Lost His Way?

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here