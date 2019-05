SBI Admit Card 2019: State Bank of India to Release Admit Card Tomorrow at sbi.co.in

| The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit card 2019, SBI 2019 Pre-Exam Training Admit card, SBI Pre-Examination Training 2019 Admit Card tomorrow. The public sector banking Authority State Bank of India will release 2019 SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit Card for the posts of Junior Associates on its official website sbi.co.in on May 14. The admit card for SBI Pre-Examination Training shall also be available on direct link sbi.co.in/careers/ongoing-recruitment.html . The URL will be active once the State Bank of India SBI releases the admit card.The SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit Card 2019 is granted to applicants who have applied for special short term training on how to sit and take online SBI entrance exam. The training is provided to applicants who belong from SC/ ST/ XS and other religious minority community and the in-person test training is provided at allocated SBI centers. So, applicants who have opted for SBI Pre-Exam Training this year, can download the online 2019 SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit Card from May 14 onwards at the SBI’s homepage. Download Your Online SBI Pre-Examination Training Admit Card 2019.1- Visit SBI’s official website sbi.co.in 2- Check for SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit Card 2019 URL or button3- Click on it and you will be redirected to a new window4- Enter the required details and hit the submit button5- Your 2019 SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit Card will be displayed for downloadOn your 2019 SBI Pre-Exam Training admit card check the allotted exam center name where your training sessions will be conducted. Read the reporting time and rules regarding it. The State Bank of India will be conducting a recruitment drive for post of 1361 Junior Associates, at its SBI offices. Out of 1361 vacancies, 799 are reserved for ST category and 1224 are reserved for to Ex Servicemen category. The online entrance exam will be held in two phases. The first phase is preliminary scheduled for June and the second phase main test scheduled for August.