SBI Asked to Pay Rs 29,500 for a Faulty Rs 10,000 ATM Deduction After 4 Years

We often visited ATM Centres to withdraw cash, as, in some instances, the machine declined, and amounts were deducted from the bank account. Most of the time, the amount return in a few hours. Such a case had occurred in Hyderabad in 2017.

Udaru Sarvotama Reddy, a resident of Champapet in Hyderabad, has filed a petition by stating he is a savings

bank account holder with the State Bank of India. On January 26 and 27, 2017, when he went to withdraw Rs 10,000 from an ATM, it was declined by the machine. On February 15, 2017, though no cash was disbursed, Rs 10,000 was debited from his account. He lodged a complaint with the SBI Branch Manager, Gadivemula Mandal and Village, Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

He was advised to approach the Chief/ General Manager, LHC/ Regional Office, Bank Street, Koti, Hyderabad. Accordingly, he approached, which in turn verified the account and informed that an amount of Rs 10,000 was set on hold on those dates, and subsequently, the endorsement was shown as delete and “ATM CASH DISBUR AMOUNT NOT DR REV”.

Further, it was stated that the complainant withdrew Rs 10,000.

Though he processed for withdrawing the amount, the same was not withdrawn by the Sarvotama Reddy. Complaining the same, he got issued notice on July 24, 2017, to which the SBI official has failed to respond.

Reddy filed a complaint with a prayer to direct the bank to pay compensation of Rs 90,000 and costs of Rs 10,000.

Responding to notices of the District Consumer Forum, SBI officials filed their written version contending that the amount was declined due to the fault of ATM, and Rs 10,000 was debited from his account.

Even the complaint made by him to the banking ombudsman was closed with an observation that the transaction was successful. Hence, there is no deficiency of service or unfair trade practice on their part.

Later, the District Consumer Forum III Hyderabad has taken enquiry for this case; after several hearings, the SBI of Hyderabad Region has filed an affidavit. In Para number 8, it is mentioned that Rs 10,000 was successfully disbursed but the account of the complainant was not debited with the said sum due to a technical problem.

It is also said that the switching centre kept an amount of Rs 10,000 on hold, and consequently, their branch also kept the amount on hold in the core banking system and subsequently, the bank debited the said amount to the account of the complainant.

The bank admitted that it had some technical problems in not debiting the amount immediately and after the withdrawal of the ATM transaction. The bank officials have admitted that they debited Rs 10,000 nearly 20 days after the amount was said to have been disbursed to the complainant.

The District Consumer Forum has granted the payment of Rs 10,000 to the complainant, and in addition, the forum awarded the compensation of Rs 90,000. The SBI filed a review petition in the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Telangana.

Justice MSK Jaiswal, President of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Telangana, has given the final judgement after the hearing on this case. Commission feels that the order of the forum needs to be modified and the relief that can be granted to the complainant.

The SBI is directed to credit Rs 10,000 to the account of the complainant together with a 9 per cent interest. The bank is also directed to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 for the inconvenience caused and another sum of Rs 5,000 towards the costs of the litigation. Complainant Udaru Sarvotama Reddy will get a consolidated amount of about Rs 29,500.

