SBI Clerk 2018 Prelims Postponed, Exam in June/July 2018; Check Revised Schedule Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Examination 2018 has been postponed and will be organized in the month of June/July 2018 instead of March/April 2018. SBI aims to fill 9000 vacancies in the Clerical cadre for its extensive network of branches across the country.The bank had begun the online application process for Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) In State Bank Of India, Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2017-18/10 in the month of January 2018. The India’s largest money lender was supposed to organize the Preliminary examination for the same in the month of March or April this year. However, in a notification issued by the Central Recruitment and Promotion Department of SBI, the same has been deferred to June/July 2018. Thereby candidates can now expect the SBI Clerk Prelims Call Letter to be released from 6th June 2018, instead of today i.e. 1st March 2018.The revised schedule of SBI Clerk Prelims Examination 2018 has postponed the exam schedule for SBI Clerk Main Examination 2018 aswell, thereby, the Call Letters for Main Exam will be released on 23rd July 2018 and the exam is tentatively scheduled for 5th August 2018 instead of 12th May 2018.Candidates who have enrolled for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2018 can check the Revised Schedule at the url mentioned below:https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/1519808049474_REVISED_EXAM_DATES_CLERICAL_CADRE.pdfThe Preliminary Exam will comprise of 100 Objective Type Questions carrying 1 mark each and candidates will be given 1 hour to attempt the same. There will be three sections viz English Language (30 Questions), Numerical Ability (35 Questions) and Reasoning Ability (35 Questions).The Main Exam will comprise of 190 questions divided into four sections viz General/Financial Awareness (50 questions), General English (40 questions), Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions), Reasoning Ability and Compute Aptitude (50 questions). All questions will carry 1 mark each except the last section which will be of 60 marks. Negative marking of ¼ mark against each wrong answer will be applicable. Candidates will be given 2 hours and 40 minutes to attempt the Main Examination.Candidates who qualify the Preliminary Examination will appear for the Main Examination, which will be followed by Language Test.