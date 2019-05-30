English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2019 Released for Prelims Exam at sbi.co.in; How to Download
The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2019 for prelims examination was released by the State Bank of India on its official website at sbi.co.in.
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
SBI admit card 2019 Released | The State Bank of India has today (May 29) released the SBI admit card 2019, SBI clerk admit card today. The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2019 for prelims examination was released by the State Bank of India on its sbi.co.in official website. Candidates can download the SBI admit card 2019 for junior associate till June 23 in online mode only. No registered candidates will be receiving the hard copy of SBI admit card 2019, SBI clerk admit card through post or courier. The preliminary exam is scheduled for June and will be a computer-based-test. The released admit cards are for posts of as many as 8,653 Junior Associate, who will be working in Customer Support & Sales department of several SBI offices.
SBI Admit Card 2019: Download your SBI junior associate, clerk admit card with these steps
Step 1- Visit SBI’s careers section of the website: sbi.co.in/careers.
Step 2- Search for 'Recruitment of Junior Associates' tab and click it
Step 3- Click on the Download Preliminary SBI admit card 2019 link
Step 4- On the IBPS window, enter required details and submit it
Step 5: Now, take a print out SBI admit card 2019 and check the allotted exam schedule
The selection of Junior Associates at SBI will be done through two papers- preliminary and main examination. The SBI preliminary test is qualifying in nature and the selected candidates will be allowed to appear for phase 2 of the selection process. The SBI 2019 Junior Associates main exam is scheduled to be held in August.
SBI Admit Card 2019: Download your SBI junior associate, clerk admit card with these steps
Step 1- Visit SBI’s careers section of the website: sbi.co.in/careers.
Step 2- Search for 'Recruitment of Junior Associates' tab and click it
Step 3- Click on the Download Preliminary SBI admit card 2019 link
Step 4- On the IBPS window, enter required details and submit it
Step 5: Now, take a print out SBI admit card 2019 and check the allotted exam schedule
The selection of Junior Associates at SBI will be done through two papers- preliminary and main examination. The SBI preliminary test is qualifying in nature and the selected candidates will be allowed to appear for phase 2 of the selection process. The SBI 2019 Junior Associates main exam is scheduled to be held in August.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hollywood Star Ashton Kutcher Tells Court He 'Freaked Out' After Ex-girlfriend Found Dead
- IRCTC Just Schooled a Man Who Complained About Porn Ads on Their App
- She Even Left Me, Says Salman Khan Seemingly Confirming He and Katrina Kaif Were in Relationship
- PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features Expected to Arrive with 0.13.0 Update
- 'Why Assume She's Dead?': Mariya Salim is Still Searching for Her Mother, 18 Years On
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results