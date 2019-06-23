SBI Clerk Admit Card 2019 Released for Prelims Exam at sbi.co.in; Last Day to Download Today
The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2019 for prelims examination was released by the State Bank of India on its official website at sbi.co.in.
Image for Representation
SBI admit card 2019 Released | The State Bank of India has today (May 29) released the SBI admit card 2019, SBI clerk admit card on May 30. The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2019 for prelims examination was released by the State Bank of India on its sbi.co.in official website. Candidates can download the SBI admit card 2019 for junior associate till June 23 (today) in online mode only. No registered candidates will be receiving the hard copy of SBI admit card 2019, SBI clerk admit card through post or courier. The preliminary exam is scheduled for June and will be a computer-based test. The released admit cards are for posts of as many as 8,653 Junior Associate, who will be working in Customer Support & Sales department of several SBI offices.
SBI Admit Card 2019: Download your SBI junior associate, clerk admit card with these steps
Step 1- Visit SBI’s careers section of the website: sbi.co.in/careers.
Step 2- Search for 'Recruitment of Junior Associates' tab and click it
Step 3- Click on the Download Preliminary SBI admit card 2019 link
Step 4- On the IBPS window, enter required details and submit it
Step 5: Now, take a print out SBI admit card 2019 and check the allotted exam schedule
The selection of Junior Associates at SBI will be done through two papers- preliminary and main examination. The SBI preliminary test is qualifying in nature and the selected candidates will be allowed to appear for phase 2 of the selection process. The SBI 2019 Junior Associates main exam is scheduled to be held in August.
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kohli Pleading With Folded Hands to Umpire Over DRS Call is Now a Relatable Meme
- Hina Khan Confirms She and Luv Tyagi Are No Longer Friends, Says 'This Chapter is Over for Me'
- Pak PM's Aide Posts Old Photo of Sachin Tendulkar Thinking it's Imran Khan & Twitter Cannot Handle it
- India vs Afghanistan: Was Confident 49th Over Would Not be Expensive: Shami
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s