SBI Clerk Admit Card 2019 Released for Prelims Exam at sbi.co.in; Last Day to Download Today

SBI admit card 2019 Released | The State Bank of India has today (May 29) released the SBI admit card 2019, SBI clerk admit card on May 30. The SBI Clerk Admit Card 2019 for prelims examination was released by the State Bank of India on its sbi.co.in official website. Candidates can download the SBI admit card 2019 for junior associate till June 23 (today) in online mode only. No registered candidates will be receiving the hard copy of SBI admit card 2019, SBI clerk admit card through post or courier. The preliminary exam is scheduled for June and will be a computer-based test. The released admit cards are for posts of as many as 8,653 Junior Associate, who will be working in Customer Support & Sales department of several SBI offices.

SBI Admit Card 2019: Download your SBI junior associate, clerk admit card with these steps

Step 1- Visit SBI’s careers section of the website: sbi.co.in/careers.

Step 2- Search for 'Recruitment of Junior Associates' tab and click it

Step 3- Click on the Download Preliminary SBI admit card 2019 link

Step 4- On the IBPS window, enter required details and submit it

Step 5: Now, take a print out SBI admit card 2019 and check the allotted exam schedule

The selection of Junior Associates at SBI will be done through two papers- preliminary and main examination. The SBI preliminary test is qualifying in nature and the selected candidates will be allowed to appear for phase 2 of the selection process. The SBI 2019 Junior Associates main exam is scheduled to be held in August.