English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Exam Marks out at sbi.co.in, Check Direct Link Here
SBI aims to fill 7000+ vacancies for the post of Junior Associates for Customer Support & Sales in Clerical Cadre against advertisement number CRPD/CR/2017-18/10. Candidates who have qualified the Main Examination will now be invited for Document Verification.
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Exam Marks 2018 have been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official careers webpage – sbi.co.in/careers.
SBI had organized the Main Examination for SBI Clerks Junior Associates Recruitment 2018 on 5th August 2018 and had released its result on 21st September 2018, last month. Candidates who had appeared for the SBI Junior Associates Main Exam 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their marks now:
How to check SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Exam Marks 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Recruitment Of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) In State Bank Of India - Main Exam Result Marks Available’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Recruitment Of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) In State Bank Of India (Main Exam Result Marks Available)’
Step 4 – Click on Main Exam Result - Marks(New)
Step 5 – Enter your Roll Number/Registration Number and Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on Submit
Step 6 – Download your Scorecard and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.sbi.co.in/user.htm?action=sbiClkJAMainExamResult
SBI aims to fill 7000+ vacancies for the post of Junior Associates for Customer Support & Sales in Clerical Cadre against advertisement number CRPD/CR/2017-18/10. Candidates who have qualified the Main Examination will now be invited for Document Verification.
The SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Exam Marks are crucial for the participants as the merit list will be prepared by the SBI on the basis of Main Exam Marks. Upon successful document verification and proficiency test for local languages SBI will roll out the Final List of selected candidates.
Furthermore, SBI will create a wait list of up to 50% vacancies. “Candidates will be released from this waitlist on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection,” read the official advertisement.
SBI had organized the Main Examination for SBI Clerks Junior Associates Recruitment 2018 on 5th August 2018 and had released its result on 21st September 2018, last month. Candidates who had appeared for the SBI Junior Associates Main Exam 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their marks now:
How to check SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Exam Marks 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Recruitment Of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) In State Bank Of India - Main Exam Result Marks Available’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Recruitment Of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) In State Bank Of India (Main Exam Result Marks Available)’
Step 4 – Click on Main Exam Result - Marks(New)
Step 5 – Enter your Roll Number/Registration Number and Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on Submit
Step 6 – Download your Scorecard and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.sbi.co.in/user.htm?action=sbiClkJAMainExamResult
SBI aims to fill 7000+ vacancies for the post of Junior Associates for Customer Support & Sales in Clerical Cadre against advertisement number CRPD/CR/2017-18/10. Candidates who have qualified the Main Examination will now be invited for Document Verification.
The SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Exam Marks are crucial for the participants as the merit list will be prepared by the SBI on the basis of Main Exam Marks. Upon successful document verification and proficiency test for local languages SBI will roll out the Final List of selected candidates.
Furthermore, SBI will create a wait list of up to 50% vacancies. “Candidates will be released from this waitlist on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection,” read the official advertisement.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Made by Google 2018: Google Home Hub is a Smart Display For Your Home
- In this Old Interview, Salman Khan Says Aishwarya Rai wouldn’t have Survived If He had Hit Her
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 23 Written Updates: Sreesanth, Karanvir Not Ready to Tolerate Surbhi Rana
- Neetu and Rishi Kapoor have a Mini Reunion with Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra in New York; See Pics
- Intel Debuts 9th Gen Chips, Including Core i9-9900K Meant For Gaming PCs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...