1-min read

SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Exam Marks out at sbi.co.in, Check Direct Link Here

SBI aims to fill 7000+ vacancies for the post of Junior Associates for Customer Support & Sales in Clerical Cadre against advertisement number CRPD/CR/2017-18/10. Candidates who have qualified the Main Examination will now be invited for Document Verification.

Contributor Content

Updated:October 9, 2018, 10:24 AM IST
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Exam Marks 2018 have been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official careers webpage – sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI had organized the Main Examination for SBI Clerks Junior Associates Recruitment 2018 on 5th August 2018 and had released its result on 21st September 2018, last month. Candidates who had appeared for the SBI Junior Associates Main Exam 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their marks now:

How to check SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Exam Marks 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Recruitment Of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) In State Bank Of India - Main Exam Result Marks Available’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Recruitment Of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) In State Bank Of India (Main Exam Result Marks Available)’
Step 4 – Click on Main Exam Result - Marks(New)
Step 5 – Enter your Roll Number/Registration Number and Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on Submit
Step 6 – Download your Scorecard and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://www.sbi.co.in/user.htm?action=sbiClkJAMainExamResult

The SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Exam Marks are crucial for the participants as the merit list will be prepared by the SBI on the basis of Main Exam Marks. Upon successful document verification and proficiency test for local languages SBI will roll out the Final List of selected candidates.

Furthermore, SBI will create a wait list of up to 50% vacancies. “Candidates will be released from this waitlist on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection,” read the official advertisement.
