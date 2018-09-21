GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Result out at sbi.co.in. Check Now!

The SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Result is crucial for the participants as these are the marks based on which the merit list will be prepared by the SBI.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 21, 2018, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Result out at sbi.co.in. Check Now!
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Result has been declared by the State Bank of India (SBI) today on its official website - sbi.co.in. The bank had earlier released a notification, as per which, the SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Result was to be declared on 22nd September 2018; however, proactively SBI has released the results today i.e. 21st September 2018.

The SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Result is crucial for the participants as these are the marks based on which the merit list will be prepared by the SBI and upon successful document verification and proficiency test for local languages candidates will be selected for the post of Junior Associates in SBI Sales & Support Department.

Candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Exam 2018 can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Main Result 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official Careers page of SBI - https://sbi.co.in/careers/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘Recruitment Of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) In State Bank Of India Main Exam Result Declared’
Step 3 – Click on Main Exam Result (New) under Junior Associates Advertisement
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it

Direct Link - https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/1521704920987_JA_CS_RESULT.pdf
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...