donald trump india visit
1-min read

SBI Clerk Junior Associates Waiting List 2019 for Regular, Backlog Entries Released at sbi.co.in

All the candidates who have appeared for the SBI Clerk recruitment 2019 can check the waiting list on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 22, 2020, 1:26 PM IST

A file photo of an SBI branch in Kolkata. (Reuters)

SBI Clerk Waiting List l The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the waiting list for the regular and backlog entries on the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). The SBI Clerk Waiting List 2019 has been released against non-joining and resignation. All the candidates who have appeared for the SBI Clerk recruitment 2019 can check the waiting list on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in .

SBI conducted the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Mains Examination on August 10 and September 20, 2019. The SBI Clerk Final Result was announced on October 29 last year. It is to be noted that the waiting list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of final result.

How to check the SBI Clerk Mains Waiting List 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ section on the homepage

Step 3: In the ‘Announcements’ tab, go to ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales)’

Step 4: Click on ‘Candidates Provisionally selected from Wait List’

Step 5: The SBI Clerk Waiting List 2019 will appear on screen

Step 6: Download the list and save it for future reference

Candidates can also download the SBI Clerk Junior Associates Waiting List 2019 from the direct link

The recruitment notification available on the SBI official website reads, “Candidates will be released from this waiting list on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection.”



