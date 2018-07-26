English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SBI Clerk Mains 2018 Admit Card available at ibps.sifyitest.com, No Link Active on official website
Candidates are required to enter their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) and captcha code to Login and download their Call Letter.
Image for Representation.
The SBI Clerk Mains 2018 Admit Card has not been released on the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) as yet, however, as per various banking recruitment and banking exam prep portals, the same is available on the otherwise Call Letters hosting website of banks – ibps.sifyitest.com. Banks including SBI host their Call Letters and Results on this secured server of IBPS. The link available on websites like bankersadda.com is http://ibps.sifyitest.com/sbijacsjan18/clomea_jul18/login.php?appid=153a0d69ee604d9890dcca7de6c79f8c
As per the above mentioned link, the last date to download the Call Letter is 5th August 2018, which also happens to be the date of examination of the SBI Clerk Mains 2018.
However, the authenticity of this url is not yet confirmed as the same is not available on the official careers page of SBI, and this is a one-off instance.
Candidates are advised to wait for the official website to roll out the Call Letters for SBI Clerks Mains Exam 2018 which is part of the selection process for recruitment of 8301 Junior Associates in the Clerical Cadre by the country’s largest money lender.
