GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE
Pakistan Heading

pakistan election 2018
137 seats to win
Shehbaz Sharif

PML(N)

Shehbaz Sharif
64Seats
Bilawal Bhutto

PPP

Bilawal Bhutto
38Seats
Imran Khan

PTI

Imran Khan
115Seats
Others

OTH

Others
55Seats
 referesh button
»
1-min read

SBI Clerk Mains 2018 Admit Card available at ibps.sifyitest.com, No Link Active on official website

Candidates are required to enter their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) and captcha code to Login and download their Call Letter.

Partner Content

Updated:July 26, 2018, 1:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SBI Clerk Mains 2018 Admit Card available at ibps.sifyitest.com, No Link Active on official website
Image for Representation.
Loading...
The SBI Clerk Mains 2018 Admit Card has not been released on the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) as yet, however, as per various banking recruitment and banking exam prep portals, the same is available on the otherwise Call Letters hosting website of banks – ibps.sifyitest.com. Banks including SBI host their Call Letters and Results on this secured server of IBPS. The link available on websites like bankersadda.com is http://ibps.sifyitest.com/sbijacsjan18/clomea_jul18/login.php?appid=153a0d69ee604d9890dcca7de6c79f8c
As per the above mentioned link, the last date to download the Call Letter is 5th August 2018, which also happens to be the date of examination of the SBI Clerk Mains 2018.

Candidates are required to enter their Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) and captcha code to Login and download their Call Letter.

However, the authenticity of this url is not yet confirmed as the same is not available on the official careers page of SBI, and this is a one-off instance.

Candidates are advised to wait for the official website to roll out the Call Letters for SBI Clerks Mains Exam 2018 which is part of the selection process for recruitment of 8301 Junior Associates in the Clerical Cadre by the country’s largest money lender.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...