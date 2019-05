SBI Clerk Pre-Exam Admit Card 2019: State Bank of India Released SBI Clerk Pre-Exam Admit Cards at sbi.co.in

| The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the online SBI Clerk Pre Exam Admit Card 2019, SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit card 2019 for the Junior Associates post today (May 14 Tuesday). The State Bank of India, responsible for recruiting Junior Associates and conducting the entrance exam for the same, has released the SBI Admit card 2019 for SBI Clerk Pre Exam Admit Card 2019 at its at its official website sbi.co.in . The SBI admit card 2019 or 2019 SBI Pre-Examination Training admit card can also downloaded with a direct active link www.sbi.co.in/careers/ongoing-recruitment.html. The 2019 SBI Pre-Exam Training admit card or SBI Pre-Exam Training admit card 2019, is a document or entry ticket granted to candidates belonging from SC/ST/XS and other religious minority community. The SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit Card 2019, SBI Clerk Pre Exam Admit Card 2019 enables such candidates to adapt themselves with exam environment and learn tips on how to take the online SBI online test. Proper training is provided to candidates at several training cum test centers.Candidates planning to take the SBI Clerk Pre-Exam Training can download their 2019 SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit Card from the SBI’s homepage, with these steps-1- Visit SBI’s official website www.sbi.co.in2- Check the SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit Card 2019 or 2019 SBI Admit Card tab3- Enter the required details on the new window and click the submit button4- Your 2019 SBI Pre-Exam Training Admit Card will be displayedCheck your allotted training center’s name and venue printed on your SBI Pre-Examination Training Admit Card and reach there at the assigned time. Candidates will also be allowed to take mock tests at their respective SBI Pre-Exam Training Center. The online entrance exam for 1361 vacancies will be held in two phases in June and August months.