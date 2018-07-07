English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SBI Clerk Prelims 2018 Results Expected Soon at sbi.co.in, Stay Tuned
The preliminary examination was conducted last month on 23rd, 24th and 30th June 2108 to fill 8301 vacancies for Junior Associates at the branches of India’s largest money lender – State Bank of India (SBI).
SBI Clerk Prelims 2018 Results are expected to be released anytime on the official website of State Bank of India - sbi.co.in. The preliminary examination was conducted last month on 23rd, 24th and 30th June 2108 to fill 8301 vacancies for Junior Associates at the branches of India’s largest money lender – State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates who had appeared for the same must visit the official website in this week and check their result once it’s released by the SBI.
Candidates who will clear the preliminary examination will qualify to appear for the main examination of this recruitment drive. The SBI Clerk Main Examination 2018 is scheduled for 5th August 2018 and the Call Letters for the same will be released on 23rd July 2018, this month, for Junior Associates post.
The SBI Clerks Main Examination 2018 will be organized in online mode and will consist of objective type questions divided into 4 sections viz:
1. General/Financial Awareness – 50 Questions – 50 Marks – 35 Minutes
2. General English – 40 Questions – 40 Marks – 35 Minutes
3. Quantitative Aptitude – 50 Questions – 50 Marks – 45 Minutes
4. Reasoning Ability& Computer Aptitude – 50 Questions – 60 Marks – 45 Minutes
