SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020: Junior Associate Call Letter Released, Check Online at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 | The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the release of call letter of SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2020. The Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Admit Card 2020 has been released on the official website. All the candidates who have applied for the Clerk Prelims Examination 2020 can download their admit cards from the career section of the SBI website at sbi.co.in.

The preliminary examination 2020 to recruit SBI Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) will be tentatively held in February/March 2020. The State Bank of India has invited applications to fill 8000 posts for Customer Support & Sales (clerk) in different offices of SBI across the country.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020: Steps to download it online

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI junior associate (clerk) at sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the ‘Careers’ section on top right side

Step 3: Click on the ‘Latest Announcements’ pop-up

Step 4: Select ‘Preliminary Examination Call Letter’ and you will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Here, log-in using the registration number and password and enter captcha

Step 6: The SBI Clerk prelims 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check all the details carefully. Download the admit card and keep it safe for future reference.

Please note that the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020 will be available for download till March 3, 2020. Candidates can also download their admit card using direct link .

The SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination (online) 2020 will consist of objective tests with a weightage of 100 marks. The online exam will be held for duration of 1 hour and have three sections: English, numerical ability and reasoning ability. You can read more about the exam here.

