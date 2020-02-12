Take the pledge to vote

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 Released Today, Check Online at sbi.co.in

The preliminary examination 2020 to recruit clerks in SBI is expected to be held in the month of February/March.

Trending Desk

February 12, 2020, 10:17 AM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 Released Today, Check Online at sbi.co.in
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020 | The State Bank of India, also known as SBI, released the admit card for SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2020. According to the official website of SBI, the Clerk Prelims 2020 Admit Card was tentatively scheduled to release on Tuesday, February 11. All the candidates, who have applied for the Clerk Prelims Examination 2020, can download their admit cards from the career section of the SBI website at sbi.co.in (https://www.sbi.co.in/).

The preliminary examination 2020 to recruit clerks in SBI is expected to be held in the month of February/March. The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2020 is being conducted to recruit 8000 Customer Support & Sales (clerk) in different offices of SBI across the country.

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020: Steps to download it online

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI junior associate (clerk) at sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the ‘Careers’ section on top right side

Step 3: Click on the ‘Latest Announcements’ pop-up

Step 4: Once the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit card is available, select on the given link

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number and password

Step 6: The SBI Clerk prelims 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check all the details carefully. Download the admit card and keep it safe for future reference.

It is to be noted that the SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination (online) 2020 will consist of objective tests with weightage of 100 marks. The online exam will be held for duration of 1 hour and have three sections: English, numerical ability and reasoning ability.

