SBI Clerk Prelims Results 2018 out at sbi.co.in, Website Not Responding, Stay Tuned!

The main examination for the recruitment of SBI Clerk posts is scheduled to be organized in August 2018. Candidates who had appeared in the SBI Clerk Preliminary examination can visit the official website to check and download the results at sbi.co.in.

Updated:July 24, 2018, 11:32 AM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims Results 2018 out at sbi.co.in, Website Not Responding, Stay Tuned!
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
SBI Clerk Prelims Results 2018 have been released by the State Bank of India on its official website - sbi.co.in. The examination for SBI Clerk prelims results or SBI Junior Associates in Customer Support and Sales 2018 was conducted in the month of June 2018. The main examination for the recruitment of SBI Clerk posts is scheduled to be organized in August 2018. Candidates who had appeared in the SBI Clerk Preliminary examination can follow the instructions below and visit the official website to check and download the results now:

How to download SBI Clerk Preliminary Results 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.sbi.co.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ link on the top of the home page

Step 3 – Click on link ‘Preliminary Exams Results 2018’ under ‘Latest Announcements’ under Advertisement number CRPD/CR/2017-18/10

Step 4 – Enter details like Roll Number or Registration number, date of birth and captcha given

Step 5 – Click on submit

Step 6 – Results will display on the screen

Step 7 – Download the results and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://www.sbi.co.in/user.htm?action=sbiClkJAPreResult

The official website is currently not responding, thereby candidates must revisit the website after some time.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
