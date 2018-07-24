English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SBI Clerk Prelims Results 2018 out at sbi.co.in, Website Not Responding, Stay Tuned!
The main examination for the recruitment of SBI Clerk posts is scheduled to be organized in August 2018. Candidates who had appeared in the SBI Clerk Preliminary examination can visit the official website to check and download the results at sbi.co.in.
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
SBI Clerk Prelims Results 2018 have been released by the State Bank of India on its official website - sbi.co.in. The examination for SBI Clerk prelims results or SBI Junior Associates in Customer Support and Sales 2018 was conducted in the month of June 2018. The main examination for the recruitment of SBI Clerk posts is scheduled to be organized in August 2018. Candidates who had appeared in the SBI Clerk Preliminary examination can follow the instructions below and visit the official website to check and download the results now:
How to download SBI Clerk Preliminary Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.sbi.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ link on the top of the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Preliminary Exams Results 2018’ under ‘Latest Announcements’ under Advertisement number CRPD/CR/2017-18/10
Step 4 – Enter details like Roll Number or Registration number, date of birth and captcha given
Step 5 – Click on submit
Step 6 – Results will display on the screen
Step 7 – Download the results and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.sbi.co.in/user.htm?action=sbiClkJAPreResult
The official website is currently not responding, thereby candidates must revisit the website after some time.
Also Watch
How to download SBI Clerk Preliminary Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.sbi.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ link on the top of the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Preliminary Exams Results 2018’ under ‘Latest Announcements’ under Advertisement number CRPD/CR/2017-18/10
Step 4 – Enter details like Roll Number or Registration number, date of birth and captcha given
Step 5 – Click on submit
Step 6 – Results will display on the screen
Step 7 – Download the results and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.sbi.co.in/user.htm?action=sbiClkJAPreResult
The official website is currently not responding, thereby candidates must revisit the website after some time.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Sunday 22 July , 2018
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Sunday 22 July , 2018 Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The Texas Waiter Who Said He Was Called a 'Terrorist' Had Reportedly Cooked Up the 'Racist' Tipper Story
- At 16, Lakshya Sen is on Course to be the Next Big Thing in Indian Badminton
- Sony Makes a 48-megapixel Sensor, Smartphone Camera Wars to Start Again?
- Top 10 Most Exciting Smartphones Launched in 2018
- Top 5 Video Games For Petrolheads, Need For Speed, GTA and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...