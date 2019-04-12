English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019: Application Open for 8,653 Vacancies at sbi.co.in, Check Dates, Details Here
The registration process for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 begins on April 12 (today) and will end on May 3. Candidates willing to register for the SBI Clerk post can apply on its official website sbi.co.in.
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 | The State Bank of India has released job notifications on April 12 (today) for 8,653 vacancies. The SBI has invited application for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) or SBI Clerk. Candidates willing to register for the SBI Clerk post can apply on its official website sbi.co.in
The registration process for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 begins today and will end on May 3. Candidates applying for the SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 will have to clear a written examination. All the details related to SBI Clerk Notification 2019 is available on State Bank of India's official website sbi.co.in.
According to the official SBI clerk notification, "Applications are invited from eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India."
Steps to apply for the posts:
1. Visit the official website- sbi.co.in
2. Click on the 'Career' page
3. Click on the option of 'recruitment for junior associates'
4. Select the 'Download Advertisement' option to check the details of the application process
5. After which, candidates can 'Apply Online'
6. Take a print out of the application for future reference
Vacancy details:
Total: 8,653 vacancies
Designation:
Junior Associate
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants applying for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 must have a graduation degree.
The SBI Clerk 2019 preliminary examination will be conducted in the month of June 2019 and main examination is scheduled for August 10.
Candidates applying for SBI Clerk 2019 are advised to keep visiting the State Bank of India's website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers for updates.
