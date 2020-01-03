SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 Released at sbi.co.in, Apply Before January 26
The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 was released by the State Bank of India on its official website at sbi.co.in.
Image for Representation
The State Bank of India has released notification for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 on Thursday, January 2. The notification was announced for the recruitment of junior associates (customer support and sales) in the clerical cadre. The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 was released by the State Bank of India on its official website at sbi.co.in. Candidates, who are interested for the recruitment of junior associates, can visit the official website and read the full notification here.
The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 registration process will begin on January 3, 2020. The last date to register and fee payment for the post is January 26, 2020. Before applying online, candidates should first scan their photograph and signature as detailed under guidelines for scanning the photograph and signature.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website sbi.co.in
Step 2: Look for career section
Step 3: Click on ‘recruitment of junior associates customer support & sales’
Step 4: Enroll yourself and fill up the application form
Step 5: Upload all the scanned documents
Step 6: Make fee payment. Fee can be paid by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.
Step 7: Cross-check all the details and click on submit
Step 8: Download your SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 application form and keep a printout for future use
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nick Jonas Posts Party Pics with Priyanka Chopra, Says 2019 was the Most Incredible Year
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 93 Written Updates: Vishal, Shefali Try to Create Rift Between Shehnaz, Sidharth
- PUBG Mobile is Yet Again Copying Call of Duty Mobile With ‘Domination Mode’
- If The FASTag For Your Car Is Not Read by Scanners at Toll Plazas, Your Trip is Free
- Dwarf T-Rex Dinosaurs Probably Never Existed, Finds New Research