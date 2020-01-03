SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 Released at sbi.co.in, Apply Before January 26

The State Bank of India has released notification for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 on Thursday, January 2. The notification was announced for the recruitment of junior associates (customer support and sales) in the clerical cadre. The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 was released by the State Bank of India on its official website at sbi.co.in. Candidates, who are interested for the recruitment of junior associates, can visit the official website and read the full notification here.

The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 registration process will begin on January 3, 2020. The last date to register and fee payment for the post is January 26, 2020. Before applying online, candidates should first scan their photograph and signature as detailed under guidelines for scanning the photograph and signature.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website sbi.co.in

Step 2: Look for career section

Step 3: Click on ‘recruitment of junior associates customer support & sales’

Step 4: Enroll yourself and fill up the application form

Step 5: Upload all the scanned documents

Step 6: Make fee payment. Fee can be paid by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.

Step 7: Cross-check all the details and click on submit

Step 8: Download your SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 application form and keep a printout for future use

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.