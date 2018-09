SBI Clerk Result 2018 Expected Today at sbi.co.in/careers, Stay Tuned!

SBI Clerk Result 2018 for Main Examination is expected to be released today by the State Bank of India, SBI on its official careers’ webpage - sbi.co.in/careers . State Bank of India had organized the SBI Clerks Main Examination 2018 for the recruitment of Junior Associates on 5th August 2018, last month. The bank aims to recruit 8301 candidates for the post of Junior Associates in Clerical Cadre via this recruitment drive. The selected candidates will placed in the wide network of SBI’s branches across the country in Customer Support and Sales departments.SBI had last week released the SBI PO/MT Results 2018 and going by the past trends, it is widely speculated that the country’s largest money lender – SBI will release result today i.e. 6th September 2018.Candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerks Main Examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official webpage given above and check their result under‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (Customer Support & Sales) IN SBI (ADVT NO CRPD/CR/2017-18/10)’