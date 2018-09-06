English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI Clerk Result 2018 Expected Today at sbi.co.in/careers, Stay Tuned!
SBI had last week released the SBI PO/MT Results 2018 and going by the past trends, it is widely speculated that the country’s largest money lender.
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
SBI Clerk Result 2018 for Main Examination is expected to be released today by the State Bank of India, SBI on its official careers’ webpage - sbi.co.in/careers. State Bank of India had organized the SBI Clerks Main Examination 2018 for the recruitment of Junior Associates on 5th August 2018, last month. The bank aims to recruit 8301 candidates for the post of Junior Associates in Clerical Cadre via this recruitment drive. The selected candidates will placed in the wide network of SBI’s branches across the country in Customer Support and Sales departments.
SBI had last week released the SBI PO/MT Results 2018 and going by the past trends, it is widely speculated that the country’s largest money lender – SBI will release result today i.e. 6th September 2018.
Candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerks Main Examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official webpage given above and check their result under
‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (Customer Support & Sales) IN SBI (ADVT NO CRPD/CR/2017-18/10)’
SBI had last week released the SBI PO/MT Results 2018 and going by the past trends, it is widely speculated that the country’s largest money lender – SBI will release result today i.e. 6th September 2018.
Candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerks Main Examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official webpage given above and check their result under
‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (Customer Support & Sales) IN SBI (ADVT NO CRPD/CR/2017-18/10)’
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Budget Android Smartphones to Buy, September 2018 Edition
- Nike’s Latest Chelsea Jersey Can Talk to Fans’ Phones
- iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max Prices Leaked Ahead of Apple's September 12 Event
- Mahindra Marazzo Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
- Trump Targets Nike as Kaepernick Ads Spark Boycott Calls
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...