SBI Clerk Result 2019: State Bank of India Likely to Declare Junior Associate Result by July End at sbi.co.in
The preliminary SBI 2019 Clerk exam was held for appointment of qualified candidates as Junior Associate in clerical cadre for its customer support and sales department.
SBI Clerk Result 2019 | The State Bank of India has concluded the online entrance examination for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2019 on June 22. The SBI 2019 Clerk Result, SBI Clerk Result 2019 is expected soon, probably by July end. However, the State Bank of India has not yet officially confirmed the SBI 2019 Clerk Result, SBI Clerk Result 2019 date on its official website sbi.co.in.
The preliminary SBI 2019 Clerk exam was held for appointment of qualified candidates as Junior Associate in clerical cadre for its customer support and sales department. The total number openings advertised for SBI 2019 Clerk, SBI 2019 Junior Associate post was 8,653 at State Bank of India’s recruitment circular.
SBI 2019 Clerk Result: Steps to know SBI Junior Associate Scores
Once, the State Bank of India declares the SBI Prelim Result 2019, SBI 2019 Junior Associate Result, the scores can be checked by following the below-listed steps-
Step 1- Check the SBI’s official website - sbi.co.in
Step 2- Search a tab reading ‘SBI Prelim Result 2019’ and click on it
Step 3- You will be redirected on SBI 2019 Result window, here enter the required details
Step 4- The SBI Prelim Result 2019, SBI Clerk Result 2019, SBI Junior Associate Result 2019 can be viewed and downloaded
Candidates who pass the SBI Prelim Clerk 2019 examination will be allowed to appear for next round of exam, i.e. SBI Main 2019 exam scheduled for August.
