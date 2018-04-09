SBI Clerks Recruitment 2018 Exam Schedule Revised again, Download Final Dates Now!

SBI Recruitment 2018 Preliminary Examination schedule for Junior Associates in Clerical Cadre has been revised once again by the State Bank of India. As per the final examination dates released by the India’s largest money lender, the Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on 23rd, 24th and 30th June 2018, while the Main exam will be conducted on 5th August 2018 only.SBI had earlier released a notification in January this year, as per which the Prelims were scheduled for March/April 2018. The bank had revised the exam dates later in February by issuing a notice as per which the Prelims were scheduled for 1st week of June 2018 and Main examination on 5th August 2018.Candidates who had enrolled for the SBI Recruitment 2018 of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in Clerical Cadre for advertisement number CRPD/CR/2017-18/10 can read the updated exam schedule from the url mentioned below:The call letters for Preliminary exam will be available for download on the official website from 6th June 2018 onwards. While the Call Letters for Main Examination will be released on 23rd July 2018.