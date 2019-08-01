Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SBI Customer Service Operator Flees with Rs 30 Lakh in West Bengal

The customers reported the matter to the bank officials and they were told that the matter was being looked into, the police said.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
Representative image. (Reuters)
Chapra: Hundreds of customers of a CSP of a public sector bank in Nadia district have alleged that its operator has fled with Rs 30 lakh, which they had deposited in the facility, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at a customer service point (CSP) of State Bank of India's (SBI) Chapra branch in Nadia district, a police officer said.

CSP or customer service point is an attempt by the lender to provide limited banking facilities in rural areas where it does not have a branch.

"We have received a complaint from the customers on Wednesday and we are looking into the matter," an officer of Chapra police station said.

According to the customers, Suven Sen alias Pappu had opened a CSP under SBI's Chapra branch six years ago. The villagers opened accounts there and it was running smoothly, the police officer said.

About a fortnight back, the customers found the CSP was locked and Pappu's phone was also switched off.

Consequently, they found out that Pappu ran away with the money they had deposited at the bank's CSP, the officer said.

The CSP operator was supposed to deposit the money to the bank but he did not do it, he added.

"I have received a number of complaints. We will investigate the matter and, accordingly, take steps," the Manager of SBI Chapra Branch, Manish Bharadwaj, said.

