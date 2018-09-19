SBI Junior Associates Mains Result Date out, Result to be declared on 22nd September 2018

SBI Junior Associates Mains Result Date has been finally announced by the State Bank of India (SBI), as per which, the result will be released on Saturday, 22nd September 2018, this week. ‘Notice: Candidates are requested to please note that the result of Main Examination 2018 is expected to be declared by 22-09-2018. Further the joining date of provisionally selected candidates is expected to be by 1st week of December, 2018,’ read the official notification on SBI’s website.For the last three weeks, speculations were riff regarding the declaration of SBI Junior Associates Main Examination Result 2018, and this announcement by SBI gives a clear timeline to the candidates who are eagerly awaiting the result of SBI Junior Associates Mains Exam 2018.State Bank of India aims to recruit 8301 candidates for the post of Junior Associates in Clerical Cadre for which it had organized the SBI Clerks Main Examination 2018 on 5th August 2018, last month. The selected candidates will placed in the wide network of SBI’s branches across the country in Customer Support and Sales departments.Candidates must keep a close tab on the SBI Careers page and look for result under ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (Customer Support & Sales) IN SBI (ADVT NO CRPD/CR/2017-18/10)’ at the following url:Candidates who secure the minimum cut off marks, as decided by the Bank, will be declared qualified by SBI. Candidates can check their result on the official website sbi.co.in/careers.The SBI clerk prelims result was declared in July 2018.'Minimum percentage marks on aggregate will be decided by the Bank. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subject are prescribed. Merit list will be drawn State wise, category wise.Candidates qualified in the test (main exam) will be placed according to their aggregate marks in descending order in respective States and categories,' reads the job notification.For the final merit list, the marks of prelims will not be added. Only the main exam marks will be considered for calculation. The final selection will be decided on the verification of eligibility for the post and information given in the online application. The final merit list will also be on the basis of qualifying in test of specified opted local language.For the SBI Junior Associates recruitment, a wait list of up to 50% vacancies will be created.'Candidates will be released from this waitlist on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection. This wait list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of final result,' reads the job notice.