SBI Mains Admit Card 2019: State Bank of India Releases Hall Tickets for Clerk Mains Exam at sbi.co.in

Candidates who have applied for the post of Probationary Officer at SBI can download their SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019 from the official website at sbi.co.in.

Updated:July 24, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
SBI Mains Admit Card 2019: State Bank of India Releases Hall Tickets for Clerk Mains Exam at sbi.co.in
Image for representation. (REUTERS)
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019 | The State Bank of India has released the Admit Cards for SBI Clerk Mains Examinations 2019. The SBI released the SBI Clerk Mains Call Letter 2019, whose examination is scheduled for August 10, 2019. All the candidates who have applied for the post of Probationary Officer at SBI can download their SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019 from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Alternatively, the students can access the SBI Clerk Mains Hall Ticket 2019 directly by clicking on the direct link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijascapr19/clomea_jul19/login.php?appid=fa00b4350f17be0366b818c08a72088c.

The SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019 will be available on the website between July 24 and August 10. All the candidates who are looking forward to appear for the SBI Clerk Main Examination to apply for various posts at Probationary Officers are requested to download the SBI Main Exam Call Letter 2019.

Here’s How to Download the SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Only the aspirants who have cleared for SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 Examination can download the SBI Mains Admit Card 2019 through online mode

Step 2: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in or visit the link.

Step 3: On the log-in page, enter the registration No. or roll No, password and date of birth

Step 4: Enter the Captcha given there and submit the details

Step 5: The SBI PO Mains Call Letter will appear on screen

Step 6: Download the SBI PO Mains Call Letter 2019 and take a print out for future use.

