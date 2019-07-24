SBI Mains Admit Card 2019: State Bank of India Releases Hall Tickets for Clerk Mains Exam at sbi.co.in
Candidates who have applied for the post of Probationary Officer at SBI can download their SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019 from the official website at sbi.co.in.
Image for representation. (REUTERS)
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019 | The State Bank of India has released the Admit Cards for SBI Clerk Mains Examinations 2019. The SBI released the SBI Clerk Mains Call Letter 2019, whose examination is scheduled for August 10, 2019. All the candidates who have applied for the post of Probationary Officer at SBI can download their SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019 from the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Alternatively, the students can access the SBI Clerk Mains Hall Ticket 2019 directly by clicking on the direct link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijascapr19/clomea_jul19/login.php?appid=fa00b4350f17be0366b818c08a72088c.
The SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019 will be available on the website between July 24 and August 10. All the candidates who are looking forward to appear for the SBI Clerk Main Examination to apply for various posts at Probationary Officers are requested to download the SBI Main Exam Call Letter 2019.
Here’s How to Download the SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2019
Step 1: Only the aspirants who have cleared for SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 Examination can download the SBI Mains Admit Card 2019 through online mode
Step 2: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in or visit the link.
Step 3: On the log-in page, enter the registration No. or roll No, password and date of birth
Step 4: Enter the Captcha given there and submit the details
Step 5: The SBI PO Mains Call Letter will appear on screen
Step 6: Download the SBI PO Mains Call Letter 2019 and take a print out for future use.
Also Watch
-
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
How Chandrayaan 2 Will Land On Moon's South Pole
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix Introduces New Mobile-Only Plan Starting at Rs 199 Per Month
- Yorkshire Vikings Register Second Highest T20 Total Ever
- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10: See Who is Likely to be Part of Rohit Shetty-hosted Show
- These Shirtless Pics of Nick Jonas Have Fans Gushing Over His 'Dad Bod'
- Fact Check: Did the 'Sun Baby' from Teletubbies Just Have a Baby of Her Own?