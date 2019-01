SBI Opens Recruitment for 2019 @sbi.co.in: Check Details Here

The State Bank of India will start recruitment for as many as 31 vacant positions. Prospective candidates should apply through SBI’s official website . The last day to apply is January 31.Deputy manager (statistician)Project development manager – agriculture/ international banking/ retail/ corporate bankingManager (servicing – digital)Manager (business analyst / customer service analyst)Manager (online fulfilment/ integration and journey/ superstore fulfillment)Manager (digital marketing)Head (lead)DGM (NCLT)DGM (law)Executive (credit monitoring)Head (product, investment and research)Step 1 – Go to SBI’s official website Step 2 - Click on Careers,you will be directed to another pageStep 3 –Click on the ‘SBI SO cadre recruitment..’ linkStep 4 – Enter your personal details and upload the necessary documentsStep 5 - Make the payment and take a print out of the confirmation.