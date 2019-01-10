GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SBI Opens Recruitment for 2019 @sbi.co.in: Check Details Here

Recruitment has already started and the last day to apply is January 31.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
The State Bank of India will start recruitment for as many as 31 vacant positions. Prospective candidates should apply through SBI’s official website. The last day to apply is January 31.

Candidates can apply for the following positions :-

Deputy manager (statistician)

Project development manager – agriculture/ international banking/ retail/ corporate banking

Manager (servicing – digital)

Manager (business analyst / customer service analyst)

Manager (online fulfilment/ integration and journey/ superstore fulfillment)

Manager (digital marketing)

Head (lead)

DGM (NCLT)

DGM (law)

Executive (credit monitoring)

Head (product, investment and research)

Please follow these steps to apply:-

Step 1 – Go to SBI’s official website

Step 2 - Click on Careers,you will be directed to another page

Step 3 –Click on the ‘SBI SO cadre recruitment..’ link

Step 4 – Enter your personal details and upload the necessary documents

Step 5 - Make the payment and take a print out of the confirmation.
