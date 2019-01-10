English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI Opens Recruitment for 2019 @sbi.co.in: Check Details Here
Recruitment has already started and the last day to apply is January 31.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
The State Bank of India will start recruitment for as many as 31 vacant positions. Prospective candidates should apply through SBI’s official website. The last day to apply is January 31.
Candidates can apply for the following positions :-
Deputy manager (statistician)
Project development manager – agriculture/ international banking/ retail/ corporate banking
Manager (servicing – digital)
Manager (business analyst / customer service analyst)
Manager (online fulfilment/ integration and journey/ superstore fulfillment)
Manager (digital marketing)
Head (lead)
DGM (NCLT)
DGM (law)
Executive (credit monitoring)
Head (product, investment and research)
Please follow these steps to apply:-
Step 1 – Go to SBI’s official website
Step 2 - Click on Careers,you will be directed to another page
Step 3 –Click on the ‘SBI SO cadre recruitment..’ link
Step 4 – Enter your personal details and upload the necessary documents
Step 5 - Make the payment and take a print out of the confirmation.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results