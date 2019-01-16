English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI, Other Banks Agree to Finance Maharashtra's 'Samruddhi Corridor' Expressway
SBI has agreed to lend the highest amount, Rs 8,500 crore, said Bhushan Gagrani, principal secretary in the chief minister's office.
Picture for representation. (News18)
Loading...
Mumbai: A consortium of banks led by State Bank of India has agreed to provide finance for chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' pet Nagpur-Mumbai `Samruddhi Corridor' expressway project, a top official said on Wednesday.
SBI has agreed to lend the highest amount, Rs 8,500 crore, said Bhushan Gagrani, principal secretary in the chief minister's office.
"Other lenders include Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra as well as the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India," he said. The estimated cost of the project, being constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, is around Rs 50,000 crore, of which around Rs 26,000 crore are required for the construction of the expressway.
"We were falling short of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore to reach the target of Rs 26,000 crore. The consortium of banks has agreed to share that shortfall too. It has solved the major issue of financial support," Gagrani said.
He added that banks believe in the financial viability of the project. Almost 95% of the land acquisition is complete, Gagrani added. Acquisition in some stretches in Amravati and Aurangabad regions is yet to be done. The corridor will have 25 toll plazas, and the toll will be collected for 40 years.
SBI has agreed to lend the highest amount, Rs 8,500 crore, said Bhushan Gagrani, principal secretary in the chief minister's office.
"Other lenders include Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of Maharashtra as well as the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India," he said. The estimated cost of the project, being constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, is around Rs 50,000 crore, of which around Rs 26,000 crore are required for the construction of the expressway.
"We were falling short of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore to reach the target of Rs 26,000 crore. The consortium of banks has agreed to share that shortfall too. It has solved the major issue of financial support," Gagrani said.
He added that banks believe in the financial viability of the project. Almost 95% of the land acquisition is complete, Gagrani added. Acquisition in some stretches in Amravati and Aurangabad regions is yet to be done. The corridor will have 25 toll plazas, and the toll will be collected for 40 years.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australian Open: Clinical Rafael Nadal Overwhelms Matthew Ebden
- Dominant Maria Sharapova Win Sets up Caroline Wozniacki Clash
- Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner 'Gully Boy', Raps When Stuck in Traffic
- Spider-Man: Far From Home Teaser Trailer: Peter Parker Embarks on a Global Adventure
- 'Africa' by Toto to Play On Loop for Eternity as Sound Installation in Namibia Desert
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results