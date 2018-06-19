GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SBI PO 2018 Admit Card Released at sbi.co.in/careers, Download Now!

SBI PO 2018 Admit Card for Preliminary Examination has been released by the State Bank of India on its official website.

Updated:June 19, 2018, 11:43 AM IST
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
SBI PO 2018 Admit Card for Preliminary Examination has been released by the State Bank of India on its official website – sbi.co.in.

SBI aims to recruit 2000 candidates for the post of Probationary Officer for which it is conducting the SBI PO Preliminary Examination 2018 on 1st, 7th and 8th July 2018 across the country.

The results of the SBI PO Preliminary Examination 2018 are scheduled to be declared on 15th July 2018, after which the SBI Mains Examination 2018 will be organized on 4th August 2018 for candidates who will qualify the Prelims exams.

Candidates who had successfully registered for SBI PO Preliminary Examination 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their Call Letter or Admit Card on or before 8th July 2018:

How to download SBI PO Admit Card 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official Careers page of SBI - https://sbi.co.in/careers/
Step 2 – Under Latest Announcements, click on ‘Download Preliminary Examination Call Letter’ given below ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers Advertisement No: CRPD/PO/2018-19/01’
Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, Captcha code and click on Login
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/sbipoapr18/clpoea_jun18/login.php?appid=5b88537ce43e39d156e70b0b127574cf

