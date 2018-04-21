English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SBI PO 2018 Online Application Process begins today at sbi.co.in; 2000 Posts
The selection of candidates will be done in three stages viz Preliminary exam, Main exam and Interview.
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
SBI PO Recruitment 2018 online application process has begun today on the official website of State Bank of India – sbi.co.in. SBI aims to recruit 2000 candidates for the post of Probationary Officer. The application window will be open till 13th May 2018; thereby candidates interested to launch their banking career with India’s largest money lender must apply online on or before the due date.
How to apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://sbi.co.in/careers/
Step 2 – Under Latest Announcements, click on Apply online given below ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers Advertisement No: CRPD/PO/2018-19/01’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here for New Registration’ to register yourself
Step 4 – Login with your registration credentials and apply online
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future use
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/sbipoapr18/
Application Fee:
General/OBC – Rs.600
SC/ST/PWD – Rs.100
SBI PO Recruitment 2018 – Important Dates
Online Application Process Begins – 21st April 2018
Online Application Process Ends – 13th May 2018
Last date to Pay Online Fee – 13th May 2018
Last date to Edit Online Application – 13th May 2018
Last date to Print Online Application – 28th May 2018
Download of call letters for online Preliminary Examination – 18th June 2018 Onwards
Online Examination – Preliminary - 1st, 7th & 8th of July 2018
Result of Online exam – Preliminary – 15th July 2018
Download of Call letter for Online Main Exam – 20th July 2018
Conduct of Online Examination – Main – 4th August 2018
Declaration of Result – Main – 20th August 2018
Download Call Letter for Interview – 1st September 2018
Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview – 24th September 2018 to 12th October 2018
Declaration of Final Result – 1st November 2018
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be an Indian citizen and a Graduate (in any stream) from a recognized university. Final Year students are also eligible to apply for the PO recruitment provided they are able to ‘produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.08.2018’
Candidates must read through the official notification to understand the job requirement in detail:
SBI Bank PO 2018 - Advertisement No: CRPD/PO/2018-19/01
https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/15214699781_SBI_PO_2018_ENGLISH.pdf
Age-Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive basic pay of Rs. 27,620/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of Rs.23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 and will be placed in the Junior Management Grade Scale-I.
Candidates will be eligible to receive DA, HRA and other benefits as decided by the bank from time to time.
The Overall CTC of selected candidates will vary from Rs.8.20 lakhs to Rs.13.08 lakhs per annum, depending on the city of posting.
Selection Process:
The selection of candidates will be done in three stages viz Preliminary exam, Main exam and Interview.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
