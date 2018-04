SBI PO 2018 Online Application Process begins today at sbi.co.in; 2000 Posts

SBI PO Recruitment 2018 online application process has begun today on the official website of State Bank of India – sbi.co.in. SBI aims to recruit 2000 candidates for the post of Probationary Officer. The application window will be open till 13May 2018; thereby candidates interested to launch their banking career with India’s largest money lender must apply online on or before the due date.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://sbi.co.in/careers/ Step 2 – Under Latest Announcements, click on Apply online given below ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers Advertisement No: CRPD/PO/2018-19/01’Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here for New Registration’ to register yourselfStep 4 – Login with your registration credentials and apply onlineStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future useGeneral/OBC – Rs.600SC/ST/PWD – Rs.100Online Application Process Begins – 21April 2018Online Application Process Ends – 13May 2018Last date to Pay Online Fee – 13May 2018Last date to Edit Online Application – 13May 2018Last date to Print Online Application – 28May 2018Download of call letters for online Preliminary Examination – 18June 2018 OnwardsOnline Examination – Preliminary - 1, 7& 8of July 2018Result of Online exam – Preliminary – 15July 2018Download of Call letter for Online Main Exam – 20July 2018Conduct of Online Examination – Main – 4August 2018Declaration of Result – Main – 20August 2018Download Call Letter for Interview – 1September 2018Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview – 24September 2018 to 12October 2018Declaration of Final Result – 1November 2018The applicant must be an Indian citizen and a Graduate (in any stream) from a recognized university. Final Year students are also eligible to apply for the PO recruitment provided they are able to ‘produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.08.2018’Candidates must read through the official notification to understand the job requirement in detail:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms.basic pay of Rs. 27,620/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of Rs.23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 and will be placed in the Junior Management Grade Scale-I.Candidates will be eligible to receive DA, HRA and other benefits as decided by the bank from time to time.The Overall CTC of selected candidates will vary from Rs.8.20 lakhs to Rs.13.08 lakhs per annum, depending on the city of posting.The selection of candidates will be done in three stages viz Preliminary exam, Main exam and Interview.