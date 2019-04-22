Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SBI PO 2019 Application Form: Know All the Details About Online Submission of SBI PO Exam

The online registration for SBI PO Online Application Form 2019 began on April 2 and will end today late evening.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
Picture for representation.
SBI PO Application Form 2019 I The online submission of SBI PO 2019 Application Form will close today by 5 pm. However, the deadline for payment of SBI PO 2019 Application Form Fee is April 22.

The SBI PO Online Application Form for 2019 can be filled through online mode. There is no Offline Application Form available for SBI PO 2019. The candidates are informed to complete and submit their 2019 SBI PO Application Forms by today at exam conduction authority’s official website https://bank.sbi at the earliest.

The online registration for SBI PO Online Application Form 2019 began on April 2 and will end today late evening. No modification on Online SBI PO Application Form 2019 will be allowed after the deadline that ends today on April 22.

2019 SBI PO Online Application Form: Here’s How to Fill The Online Form

Step 1: Visit https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2: Click on 'Current Openings’ tab for SBI PO 2019 vacancies

Step 3: Register with required details for SBI PO 2019 Examination

Step 4: Save your 2019 SBI PO Examination registration number and password for further use

Step 5: Log-in to your account and fill-in the complete SBI PO 2019 Online Application Form. Do not forget to save your SBI PO Application Form 2019

Step 6: Pay SBI PO 2019 Application Form Fee (online only). General and other category candidates have to pay Rs 750 with intimation charges while SC/ST/PwD candidates have to pay Rs 125 only .

Step 7: Take a print out of your submitted 2019 Online Application Form SBI PO

The SBI PO 2019 Entrance Exam is scheduled to be held in three phases - Prelims, Mains, GD/Interview for recruitment of shortlisted candidates as Probationary Officers (POs) at State Bank of India at several branches. The total number of vacancies for SBI PO 2019 is approximately 2000.

SBI PO 2019 Prelims Online Exam will be held on June 8- 9 and June 15- 16. Please check your admit card for exam timings and centre details.
