SBI PO 2020: Application Process to End Today; Apply at sbi.co.in

SBI PO 2020: The last date to fill SBI PO 2020 application is Friday, December 4. The application process started on November 14. The State Bank of India (SBI) last month released a notification for filling up 2000 posts of Probationary Officers (PO). Those who want to apply can do so by visiting sbi.co.in.

Out of the total vacancies, 300 are reserved for Scheduled Caste, 150 for Scheduled Tribe, 540 for Other Backward Class (OBC), 200 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 810 for General. SBI PO 2020 online preliminary exam will be held from December 31 to January 5, 2021. The admit cards for preliminary exam will be available from the third week of December.

https://www.sbi.co.in/documents/77530/400725/13112020_PO+2020+-+Detailed+Advertisement+-+English.pdf/3795d355-7798-1923-955d-52bd59277758?t=1605272191443

How to apply for SBI PO 2020

Step 1: Open Google and enter SBI in the search box

Step 2: On the homepage, look for Careers section and click on it

Step 3: Then, in the latest announcement section, click on the link for Probationary Officer recruitment

Step 4: Click on new registration

Step 5: Fill required details to create a log in ID

Step 6: Login and fill application form

Step 7: Pay application fee

Step 8: Submit application form

Step 9: Take printout of the filled application

Candidates should check eligibility criteria before applying. The minimum and maximum age limit for candidates belonging to unreserved category is 21 and 30. There is relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category candidates.

To be eligible for SBI PO 2020 recruitment, candidates should have completed graduation from a recognised university. Those who are in the final year of bachelor’s degree can also apply subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31.

The paper for SBI PO 2020 preliminary exam will have 100 questions –35 each of Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning and 30 of English Language. The exam will be of one hour. Those who qualify the prelims will be called for mains. Candidates who get through the first two stages will be called for an interview. Final merit list will be released after the interview.