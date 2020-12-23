SBI PO Admit Card 2020 Released at sbi.co.in; How to Download

SBI PO admit cards 2020 have been released by the State Bank of India. Those who have registered for SBI PO exam 2020 can now download their SBI PO hall ticket 2020 by visiting the official website of the State Bank of India. SBI PO exam 2020 will be conducted from December 31 to January 5, 2021. Candidates can download SBI PO admit card 2020 till January 6, 2021.

The hall ticket is an important document and candidates will not be allowed to appear for SBI PO exam 2020 without admit card. They will have to carry a valid ID proof along with the admit card to enter the exam centres.

How to download SBI PO admit card 2020

Step 1: On Google, enter the URL for the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Once on the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ option

Step 3: Here, look for SBI PO vacancy link

Step 4: Click on link for SBI PO admit card 2020

Step 5: Enter registration number and date of birth to log in

Step 6: SBI PO 2020 Admit card will appear on screen

Step 7: Download hall ticket and give print command for taking printout

The SBI is conducting this recruitment drive for filling up 2,000 vacancies of Probationary Officers (PO). Of the total vacancies, 810 is reserved for General category, 300 is reserved for Scheduled Caste, 200 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 150 for Scheduled Tribe and 540 for Other Backward Class (OBC).

The preliminary exam for SBI PO 2020 will carry 100 questions. There will be 35 questions each of Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning and 30 questions of English Language. Candidates will be allotted a total duration of an hour to complete the SBI PO 2020 exam. Those who get through SBI PO prelims exam 2020 will be called for SBI PO mains 2020. Those who qualify SBI PO mains exam 2020 will then be called for the interview round. The final merit list will be released after the interview. The SBI PO Exam 2020 result will declared taking into consideration the marks scored by candidates in all the three stages.