SBI PO Main Exam 2018 Admit Card Expected today at sbi.co.in, Stay Tuned!

SBI PO Main Exam 2018 Admit Card is expected to be released today by the State Bank of India on its official website - sbi.co.in. The result of Preliminary online examination for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) was declared in the 3rd week of July 2018. The PO main examination is scheduled to be organized on 4th August 2018 as per the official advertisement; while its result is scheduled to be declared on 20th August 2018.Candidates who had qualified the Preliminary online examination for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) must keep a close tab on the official website of SBI to download the Admit card for the PO main examination, as and when it is released by SBI.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 3 phases viz Preliminary Examination (Phase 1), Main Examination both in Objective Test and Descriptive Test (Phase 2) and Group Exercises (GE) as well as Interview (Phase 3).Candidates can download the call letter for Interview on 1st September 2018 as per the official notification. Group exercise and Interview is scheduled to take place from 24th September to 12th October 2018. The final result will be declared on 1st November 2018 for the post of Probationary Officer.