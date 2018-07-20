English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SBI PO Main Exam 2018 Admit Card Expected today at sbi.co.in, Stay Tuned!
Candidates who had qualified the Preliminary online examination for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) must keep a close tab on the official website of SBI to download the Admit card for the PO main examination, as and when it is released by SBI.
Image for Representation.
SBI PO Main Exam 2018 Admit Card is expected to be released today by the State Bank of India on its official website - sbi.co.in. The result of Preliminary online examination for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) was declared in the 3rd week of July 2018. The PO main examination is scheduled to be organized on 4th August 2018 as per the official advertisement; while its result is scheduled to be declared on 20th August 2018.
Candidates who had qualified the Preliminary online examination for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) must keep a close tab on the official website of SBI to download the Admit card for the PO main examination, as and when it is released by SBI.
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 3 phases viz Preliminary Examination (Phase 1), Main Examination both in Objective Test and Descriptive Test (Phase 2) and Group Exercises (GE) as well as Interview (Phase 3).
Candidates can download the call letter for Interview on 1st September 2018 as per the official notification. Group exercise and Interview is scheduled to take place from 24th September to 12th October 2018. The final result will be declared on 1st November 2018 for the post of Probationary Officer.
Also Watch
Candidates who had qualified the Preliminary online examination for the post of Probationary Officer (PO) must keep a close tab on the official website of SBI to download the Admit card for the PO main examination, as and when it is released by SBI.
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of 3 phases viz Preliminary Examination (Phase 1), Main Examination both in Objective Test and Descriptive Test (Phase 2) and Group Exercises (GE) as well as Interview (Phase 3).
Candidates can download the call letter for Interview on 1st September 2018 as per the official notification. Group exercise and Interview is scheduled to take place from 24th September to 12th October 2018. The final result will be declared on 1st November 2018 for the post of Probationary Officer.
Also Watch
-
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dhadak Movie Tweet Review: Will Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Recreate the Magic of Sairat?
- Nora Fatehi Recreates The Iconic Dilbar Step Looking Hotter Than July
- Hyundai Kona SUV Iron Man Edition Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2018
- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar Are the Perfect 'Pouting Soul Mates'; Here's Proof
- Sonam Kapoor Looks Like the Perfect Summer Bride in Her Latest Photoshoot; See Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...