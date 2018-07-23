GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SBI PO Main Exam 2018 Admit Card out at sbi.co.in, Download Now!

The result of SBI PO Prelims was declared earlier last week and the mark list of the same is available now on the official website, candidates can visit the official website sbi.co.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 23, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
SBI PO Main Exam 2018 Admit Card has been released by the State Bank of India on its official website - sbi.co.in. The main examination for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) is scheduled to be held on 4th August 2018. Candidates who had cleared the PO Preliminary online examination must visit the official website to download the admit card for main examination by following the instructions given below:

How to download SBI PO Main Exam 2018 Admit Card?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.sbi.co.in/

Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the top of home page

Step 3 – Click on link ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officer in State Bank of India’

Step 4 – Click on link ‘Mains Exam Call Letter download available’ under ‘Advertisement No.CRPD/ PO/2018-19/01’

Step 5 – Click on ‘Download Call Letter for Main Exams’

Step 6 – Enter details like Registration number or Roll number, password and image given

Step 7 – Download the call letter and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/sbipoapr18/clomea_jul18/login.php?appid=99d2e0fe3757b035fd9c86467c46916c
The result of SBI PO Prelims was declared earlier last week and the mark list of the same is available now on the official website, candidates can visit the official website to check the results in below mentioned url:

https://www.sbi.co.in/user.htm?action=sbiCrpdPoResult
The result of the main examination will be declared on 20th August 2018.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
