SBI PO Main Result 2018 Out at sbi.co.in Careers, Stage-III Interviews Begin 24th September 2018
The much awaited result of SBI PO Main Examination, that was organized on 4th August 2018, earlier this month, is available now and candidates who had appeared in the Mains exams at sbi.co.in.
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
SBI PO Main Result 2018 has been declared by the State Bank of India on its official website – sbi.co.in. The much awaited result of SBI PO Main Examination, that was organized on 4th August 2018, earlier this month, is available now and candidates who had appeared in the Mains exams can follow the instructions below to check their result:
How to check SBI PO Main Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://sbi.co.in/careers/
Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, Recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India (Main Exam Result Announced)
Step 3 – Again click on Recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India (Main Exam Result declared)
Advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2018-19/01
Step 4 – Click on Main Exam Result (New)
Step 5 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 6 – Download the pdf and save it
Direct Link – https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/1531749538285_SBIPO1819_MAIN_EXAM_RESULT.pdf
‘The results are subject to:
i) Fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in our advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2018-19/01 dated 21.04.2018
ii) Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration’ read the official notification.
Candidates who qualify the SBI PO Main Examination 2018 will be eligible to appear for the Interview and Group Exercise - Stage III. SBI is scheduled to organize the SBI PO Interviews from 24th September to 12th October 2018 and it will email further details about the same to the qualified candidates.
SBI is expected to release the e-Call Letters for the SBI Interviews by 1st September 2018, this week. The country’s largest money lender is scheduled to wrap up the SBI PO Recruitment 2018 process latest by 1st November 2018.
