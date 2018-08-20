English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SBI PO Mains 2018 Result Expected Today at sbi.co.in, Stay Tuned
Candidates who had appeared in the same must keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the result once it’s declared.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
SBI PO Mains 2018 Result is scheduled to be released today i.e. 20th August 2018 as per the official advertisement released at the time of registration process for the recruitment of Probationary Officers by the State Bank of India.
SBI had organized the SBI PO Main examination on 4th August 2018, earlier this month.
Candidates who had appeared in the same must keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the result once it’s declared.
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Group Exercise & Interview. The candidates shortlisted after main examination will be called for Group Exercises & Interview.
The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Main Examination - Phase 2 (Objective Test and Descriptive Test) plus marks obtained in Group Exercise & Interview - Phase 3.The candidates need to qualify both the Phase 2 and Phase 3 to be considered for selection.
As per the official advertisement, the candidates can download the call letter for Interview on 1st September 2018 and the process of Group Exercises & Interview is scheduled to take place from 24th September 2018 till 12th October 2018. The final result for the same is scheduled to be released on 1st November 2018.
Also Watch
SBI had organized the SBI PO Main examination on 4th August 2018, earlier this month.
Candidates who had appeared in the same must keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the result once it’s declared.
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Group Exercise & Interview. The candidates shortlisted after main examination will be called for Group Exercises & Interview.
The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Main Examination - Phase 2 (Objective Test and Descriptive Test) plus marks obtained in Group Exercise & Interview - Phase 3.The candidates need to qualify both the Phase 2 and Phase 3 to be considered for selection.
As per the official advertisement, the candidates can download the call letter for Interview on 1st September 2018 and the process of Group Exercises & Interview is scheduled to take place from 24th September 2018 till 12th October 2018. The final result for the same is scheduled to be released on 1st November 2018.
Also Watch
-
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Meet The Hero Who Offered His Back To Help Women Board The Boat
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- #SOSKerala: Searching for Rescue and Relief in Kerala? News18 Can Arrange for Help
- How Hindustan’s Vajpayee Became India’s Prime Minister: In Memoriam by a Millennial
- Mallika Dua to Go on Midnight Misadventures With Celebrities
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
- UAE-based Indian-origin Tycoons Pledge Rs 125 Million for Kerala Flood Relief
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...