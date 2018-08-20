GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

SBI PO Mains 2018 Result Expected Today at sbi.co.in, Stay Tuned

Candidates who had appeared in the same must keep a close tab on the official website to check and download the result once it’s declared.

Updated:August 20, 2018, 12:41 PM IST
SBI PO Mains 2018 Result is scheduled to be released today i.e. 20th August 2018 as per the official advertisement released at the time of registration process for the recruitment of Probationary Officers by the State Bank of India.

SBI had organized the SBI PO Main examination on 4th August 2018, earlier this month.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Group Exercise & Interview. The candidates shortlisted after main examination will be called for Group Exercises & Interview.

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Main Examination - Phase 2 (Objective Test and Descriptive Test) plus marks obtained in Group Exercise & Interview - Phase 3.The candidates need to qualify both the Phase 2 and Phase 3 to be considered for selection.

As per the official advertisement, the candidates can download the call letter for Interview on 1st September 2018 and the process of Group Exercises & Interview is scheduled to take place from 24th September 2018 till 12th October 2018. The final result for the same is scheduled to be released on 1st November 2018.

