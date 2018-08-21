English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
SBI PO Mains Result 2018 Expected Tonight at sbi.co.in/careers, Stay Tuned
The State Bank of India (SBI) likely to release SBI PO Mains Result 2018 today after 8pm on its official website - sbi.co.in/careers.
State Bank of India. (File photo)
Loading...
SBI PO Mains Result 2018 is expected to be released by the State Bank of India (SBI) tonight after 8pm on its official website - sbi.co.in/careers.
SBI had organized the SBI Mains Exam 2018 earlier this month on 4th August 2018 and was scheduled to release the SBI PO Mains Result 2018 yesterday i.e. on 20th August, 2018, as stated in the official advertisement of the SBI PO Recruitment 2018.
However, until now, the results have not been released by the India’s largest money lender.
If past trends are anything to go by, it is likely that SBI will release the results tonight after 8pm, as it would not like to delay the results further by one more day given that tomorrow is a bank holiday on account of Eid ul-Adha or Bakrid.
SBI aims to recruit 2000 candidates for the post of Probationary Officers (Advertisement No: CRPD/PO/2018-19/01). Candidates who have successfully cleared the Prelims conducted on 1st, 7th & 8th of July 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to check the result of Mains Exam.
Candidates who will qualify the same will be then be eligible to appear for Group Exercises and Interview scheduled to be conducted from 24th September 2018 to 12th October 2018. The Call Letter for Interviews is scheduled to be released on 1st September 2018, next month by the SBI.
Also Watch
SBI had organized the SBI Mains Exam 2018 earlier this month on 4th August 2018 and was scheduled to release the SBI PO Mains Result 2018 yesterday i.e. on 20th August, 2018, as stated in the official advertisement of the SBI PO Recruitment 2018.
However, until now, the results have not been released by the India’s largest money lender.
If past trends are anything to go by, it is likely that SBI will release the results tonight after 8pm, as it would not like to delay the results further by one more day given that tomorrow is a bank holiday on account of Eid ul-Adha or Bakrid.
SBI aims to recruit 2000 candidates for the post of Probationary Officers (Advertisement No: CRPD/PO/2018-19/01). Candidates who have successfully cleared the Prelims conducted on 1st, 7th & 8th of July 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to check the result of Mains Exam.
Candidates who will qualify the same will be then be eligible to appear for Group Exercises and Interview scheduled to be conducted from 24th September 2018 to 12th October 2018. The Call Letter for Interviews is scheduled to be released on 1st September 2018, next month by the SBI.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Madonna Slammed Over 'Self-indulgent' Aretha Franklin Tribute at MTV VMAs
- Bharat: Did Katrina Kaif Just Share Her First Look from Salman Khan Starrer? See It Here
- Who's a 'Modern Girl?' Textbook Meant For School Children Says She's 'Self-Centered and Only Cares For Fashion'
- Move Over Spider-Man and Batman, Fishermen are Getting the Superhero Treatment in Kerala
- Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...