SBI PO Mains Result 2018 Expected Tonight at sbi.co.in/careers, Stay Tuned

The State Bank of India (SBI) likely to release SBI PO Mains Result 2018 today after 8pm on its official website - sbi.co.in/careers.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 21, 2018, 8:07 PM IST
State Bank of India. (File photo)
SBI PO Mains Result 2018 is expected to be released by the State Bank of India (SBI) tonight after 8pm on its official website - sbi.co.in/careers.

SBI had organized the SBI Mains Exam 2018 earlier this month on 4th August 2018 and was scheduled to release the SBI PO Mains Result 2018 yesterday i.e. on 20th August, 2018, as stated in the official advertisement of the SBI PO Recruitment 2018.

However, until now, the results have not been released by the India’s largest money lender.

If past trends are anything to go by, it is likely that SBI will release the results tonight after 8pm, as it would not like to delay the results further by one more day given that tomorrow is a bank holiday on account of Eid ul-Adha or Bakrid.

SBI aims to recruit 2000 candidates for the post of Probationary Officers (Advertisement No: CRPD/PO/2018-19/01). Candidates who have successfully cleared the Prelims conducted on 1st, 7th & 8th of July 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website to check the result of Mains Exam.

Candidates who will qualify the same will be then be eligible to appear for Group Exercises and Interview scheduled to be conducted from 24th September 2018 to 12th October 2018. The Call Letter for Interviews is scheduled to be released on 1st September 2018, next month by the SBI.

