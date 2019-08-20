Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SBI PO Mains Result 2019 to be Released by August 25 at sbi.co.in, Steps to Check Your Score

The State Bank of India is expected to declare the SBI PO Mains Result 2019 by August 25 on its official website sbi.co.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 20, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
SBI PO Mains Result 2019 | The State Bank of India, popularly known as SBI, is expected to declare the SBI PO Mains Result 2019 in the coming days. As per news reports, the SBI Mains Exam 2019 Result for Probation officer (PO) will be released by August 25. The State Bank of India PO Mains Exams 2019 Result will be announced on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The SBI PO 2019 Main Examination was conducted on July 20, 2019, at various centres across the country.

As per an official notification by SBI, the Main Exam Result 2019 for SBI PO was scheduled to be announced by the third week of August. All the candidates who will clear the SBI PO Mains will be eligible for group exercise and/or interview. The Admit Card for the SBI PO Main Interview round will be declared in the fourth week of August. The final Examination for SBI PO 2019 will be conducted in September.

Here's how to check the SBI PO Mains result 2019:

Step 1: Login to the official website of State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Career’ tab provided on the SBI homepage

Step 3: In the drop-down menu, select SBI PO 2019 results.

Step 4: On the log-in window, enter your registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YY format

Step 5: Your SBI PO 2019 Main Exam Results will appear online

Step 6: Download and save your result for future reference.

Please note, the SBI PO 2019 final selection will be done on the basis of marks secured by candidates in the SBI PO Mains and the marks obtained in GD and interview.

