SBI PO Prelim Result 2018 Released on sbi.co.in. Check Your Grades Here
The country’s largest money lender aims to recruit 2000 candidates for the post of Probationary Officers. SBI had organized the Preliminary Examination for this recruitment drive earlier last week on 1st, 7th and 8th July.
SBI logo. (Photo: Reuters)
The SBI PO Prelim Result 2018 is scheduled to be announced by the State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday, 15th July 2018, on its official website – sbi.co.in/careers.
The bank is expected to release the category-wise merit list on the basis of the aggregate scores of the candidates on the coming Sunday. Candidates who had appeared for the SBI PO Recruitment 2018 Prelims must keep an eye on the official website to check their result once it’s released by the bank.
SBI Mains Examination 2018 will be organized on 4th August 2018 for candidates who will qualify the Prelims exams.
Candidates can check the further schedule for this Probationary Officers Advertisement No: CRPD/PO/2018-19/01 here:
Online Examination – Preliminary - 1st, 7th & 8th of July 2018
Result of Online exam – Preliminary – 15th July 2018
Download of Call letter for Online Main Exam – 20th July 2018
Conduct of Online Examination – Main – 4th August 2018
Declaration of Result – Main – 20th August 2018
Download Call Letter for Interview – 1st September 2018
Conduct of Group Exercises & Interview – 24th September 2018 to 12th October 2018
Declaration of Final Result – 1st November 2018
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
